Henry de Bromhead ‘excited’ by his ‘Envoi’ to King George

Henry de Bromhead believes Envoi Allen possesses the tools required to make his presence felt in Monday’s King George VI Chase.

The eight-year-old looked unbeatable after winning his first 11 starts for Gordon Elliott, a run which included successive Cheltenham Festival triumphs in the Champion Bumper and Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle.

But Envoi Allen made it no further than the fourth fence when bidding for a Festival hat-trick in the Marsh Novices’ Chase on his first start for De Bromhead and results since have been mixed.

However, he proved he is far from a back number with a comeback win in the Down Royal Champion Chase – his first foray over three miles – and De Bromhead is hopeful the demands of Kempton will bring out the best in his charge.

“Everything has been good. We decided we would go for the King George after Down Royal if it went well and thankfully it did,” said the Co Waterford handler. “He seems good and Rachael (Blackmore) schooled him this morning. We are happy with him . . . and we are excited about it.

“I hope this is a good spot for him. It is an iconic race and we feel very lucky to have him in it.”

Envoi Allen is a 7/1 shot with the race sponsors, making him fourth in the betting behind the Venetia Williams-trained L’Homme Presse and Paul Nicholls’ pair of Bravemansgame and Hitman.

Envoi Allen has been tried over a variety of trips, partly due to the fact Cheveley Park have two other chasing stars in his Cheltenham Gold Cup-winning stablemate A Plus Tard and Willie Mullins’ dual Ryanair Chase winner Allaho.

But it is clear that De Bromhead sees his future over longer distances – and while future plans are dependent on how Envoi Allen performs at Kempton, he is not ruling out the possibility of allowing him to join A Plus Tard in the Gold Cup in March.