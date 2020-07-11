| 8.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Hello Youmzain can finally win back-to-back for Ryan

'The bookmakers came out on top in the Derby, but I reckon I can hit back in the Group One Darley July Cup Stakes at Newmarket this afternoon (3.35) with Kevin Ryan&rsquo;s Hello Youmzain, priced at an attractive 5/1' (stock photo) Expand

Close

'The bookmakers came out on top in the Derby, but I reckon I can hit back in the Group One Darley July Cup Stakes at Newmarket this afternoon (3.35) with Kevin Ryan&rsquo;s Hello Youmzain, priced at an attractive 5/1' (stock photo)

'The bookmakers came out on top in the Derby, but I reckon I can hit back in the Group One Darley July Cup Stakes at Newmarket this afternoon (3.35) with Kevin Ryan’s Hello Youmzain, priced at an attractive 5/1' (stock photo)

'The bookmakers came out on top in the Derby, but I reckon I can hit back in the Group One Darley July Cup Stakes at Newmarket this afternoon (3.35) with Kevin Ryan’s Hello Youmzain, priced at an attractive 5/1' (stock photo)

Wayne Bailey

"The Derby is a little like your first experience of sex - hectic, strenuous, memorably pleasant and over before you know it" - American travel writer Bill Bryson

Having his first ride in the Derby, Emmet McNamara deserves huge credit for his enterprising end-to-end victory on board Serpentine to give Aidan O'Brien a record-breaking eighth win in the famous Classic.

But without taking away from the success of all involved at Epsom last weekend, it's fair to say that most punters were left scratching their heads.