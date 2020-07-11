Hello Youmzain can finally win back-to-back for Ryan

"The Derby is a little like your first experience of sex - hectic, strenuous, memorably pleasant and over before you know it" - American travel writer Bill Bryson

Having his first ride in the Derby, Emmet McNamara deserves huge credit for his enterprising end-to-end victory on board Serpentine to give Aidan O'Brien a record-breaking eighth win in the famous Classic.

But without taking away from the success of all involved at Epsom last weekend, it's fair to say that most punters were left scratching their heads.

Like Bryson says, it was over before we knew it, as we all waited on the fancied horses to reel in the 25/1 outsider. That just never happened - and my own selection, Kameko, came home in fourth behind horses priced 50/1 and 66/1 in what must have been the strangest Derby I've ever watched.

I'm not talking through my pocket, as three wins from five bets including Ghaiyyath in the Coral-Eclipse actually made it a profitable weekend for this corner, but I must admit I'd never have picked Serpentine in a million years.

Then again, Sovereign (66/1), Hydrangea (20/1), and Wings Of Eagles (40/1) were all Group One winners for O'Brien in recent years, so perhaps we shouldn't be all that surprised as he doesn't really have poor horses.

Despite the fact that I done my brains on Kameko, congratulations go to all involved and it's great to see Irish people at the top of the table in at least one sport. The bookmakers came out on top in the Derby, but I reckon I can hit back in the Group One Darley July Cup Stakes at Newmarket this afternoon (3.35) with Kevin Ryan's Hello Youmzain, priced at an attractive 5/1.

Regular readers will know I backed him in the Diamond Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot last time at 4/1, which I felt was a good price, and I'm surprised he's quite a bit behind Golden Horde and Sceptical in the early betting. The latter was third in that Ascot race and I don't see why the tables will be turned.

While the former looked very smart when winning the Commonwealth Cup, his price doesn't scream value in a competitive race. Hello Youmzain has won, then lost, in that order, right through his career so the superstitious might feel he's 'due' another loss after Ascot - but that's just coincidence and he's got the talent to win more top races.

For those looking for an each-way bet, consider Raising Sand around 14/1 in the Bet365 Bunbury Cup Handicap (4.10 Newmarket). A winner of the International Stakes at Ascot off 103 last year, he's been running reasonably well without winning off a little higher. Rated 107 today, he was better than the bare result suggests when eighth of 23 in the Royal Hunt Cup at Ascot last time.

Earlier on the same card, Devious Company gets the nod in the Group Two Superlative Stakes (3.0) priced 8/1. He's a promising sort which has won his first two races - while at Ascot, I'm quite keen on Lord Glitters at a similar price in the Betfred Summer Mile Stakes (3.15). The 2019 Queen Anne winner is taking a step down in class having failed to land any Group Ones since, although the one concern is that he hasn't been seen in 252 days.

Finally, at Leopardstown, a chance is taken on Roger Varian's raider Zabeel Prince, priced around 13/8 for the 'Green Room' Meld Stakes (5.15).