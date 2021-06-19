Hell Bent can hand Harrington Ulster Derby at Down Royal

Aidan O’Brien has landed nearly every version of the Derby that’s worth winning across the globe but the Ulster equivalent is one of the few that has evaded him and the Ballydoyle maestro will aim to rectify that at Down Royal today.

O’Brien saddles three of the 14 runners which go to post in the BoyleSports Ulster Derby (3.25) with the Seamie Heffernan-ridden King Of The Castle looking the pick of the bunch in the €80,000 premier handicap.

While still a maiden after four starts, the Galileo colt has shown plenty of promise and chased home classy stablemate The Mediterranean when third at Leopardstown last month, although his opening handicap mark of 91 looks a tad harsh.

Aidan’s son Joseph is also double-handed with Prairie Dancer getting off the mark at the sixth time of asking at Roscommon last month and recent course and distance second Ratib – with the brilliant Dylan Browne McMonagle taking 5lbs off – while his younger son Donnacha saddles bottom-weight Snowy Owl.

It’s an ultra-competitive renewal with Ger Lyons’ Safari Quest respected, as is Noel Meade’s course and distance winner Sheishybrid, but preference is for Jessica Harrington’s Sligo winner Hell Bent.

The Mastercraftsman colt bolted up that day – with subsequent winner Prairie Dancer five lengths behind – and is open to further improvement under the very capable Tom Madden.

Down Royal’s biggest Flat meeting of the year also features the Ulster Oaks (4.0) where Aidan O’Brien bids for back-to-back victories in the handicap and he can do so with Martinique. The daughter of Le Havre won going away at Listowel earlier this month over a mile and the step up in trip to 1m2½f leaves her open to further improvement under Heffernan off a potentially lenient rating of 90.

Harrington bids for the Derby/Oaks double with Soaring Sky, while Solene Lilyette has impressed since joining Andy Slattery with a brace of wins and could be capable of even better but the unexposed Martinique is preferred to get the job done.

Elsewhere, O’Brien will have his eyes on France tomorrow where Ioritz Mendizabal rides Joan Of Arc in the Group One Prix de Diane (3.0) at Chantilly with the Galileo colt bidding to go one better having been just touched off by Empress Josephine in last month’s Irish 1,000 Guineas.