Heffernan 'happy' after four-day ban reduced

It has been a whirlwind season for Seamie Heffernan with a series of high-profile successes for his boss Aidan O'Brien and the veteran jockey had another victory of sorts yesterday when his four-day ban for careless riding was reduced to three on appeal.

Having notched the Irish 1,000 Guineas as well as the Irish Derby in the weeks following racing's resumption, Heffernan's summer soured when he received a 22-day ban for overuse of the whip in the French Derby.

Combined with 14 days of quarantine for his overseas visit, that saw the 48-year-old miss a large chunk of the Flat season but he roared back with a double at Killarney on his return earlier this month before being handed a four-day ban at the Kerry track.

The Kildare jockey, who landed a spectacular 5,278/1 treble at Naas on Sunday, was upset with the original punishment dished out by the stewards and was happy that a fresh hearing saw his suspension reduced.

"It was probably my own fault that I had to appeal because I didn't explain myself properly on the day," Heffernan said after the meeting of Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board's (IHRB) appeals body.

"The appeal didn't take long but I explained myself better and they explained their side. They came to the conclusion to drop a day (off the original ban) and I'm happy.

"I spoke what I felt and what I believed. Things are changing and papers are writing articles that people are reading and maybe it's making sense, but this is the way it's going. I'm happy I was listened to and happy it was reduced. It means a lot to me.

"There are plenty of people who have spent a long time in the game who gave me support and confidence to go ahead and appeal to explain myself. It came from a lot of people who I took as being correct."

Heffernan will be on the sidelines for tomorrow, Thursday and Friday of this week - missing the Irish Cambridgeshire at the Curragh on Friday - but he will not be omitted from any Group One action as he eyes more big-race winners for Ballydoyle.

Meanwhile, John Ryan was the star of the show at Ballinrobe yesterday with the Tipperary trainer landing a 31/1 double as Tommy Brett steered home Lauderdale Lady (7/1) in the opening maiden hurdle, while Danny Mullins followed up when guiding Le Hachette (3/1 favourite) to a bloodless success in a later handicap hurdle.

