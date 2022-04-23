Head Law can continue winning streak at Sandown

Alongside a few losers, I was lucky enough to tip some decent winners for this paper last weekend, namely An Tailliur (3/1), Glan (4/1), Thunder Kiss (2/1), Melon (Evs) and Bugs Moran (10/1), but the latter-named horse got me thinking about where to find the best value these days.

The majority of my off-course betting is done on the Betfair Exchange which is where I backed Bugs Moran at 16/1 (Betfair SP was 17.63), and while that’s a nice difference compared to traditional SP, I’m finding the brilliant value available on outsiders on the exchanges is not quite as good as it was five or 10 years ago.

Take horses like Bugs Moran that go off at 10/1 with the bookmakers for example: in 2008, the average Betfair SP of such hoses was 15.41. As each year passed, the Betfair SP has got progressively lower, and so far in 2022, the average price of a 10/1 shot has been 13.73 on the exchange.

Most readers know that Betfair uses decimal odds, but if you’re unfamiliar, simply take away one to convert (so 11.0 on Betfair is the same as 10/1).

Similarly, horses priced 100/1 with the bookmakers in 2008 had an average price on Betfair of 506.0, but that’s dropped by nearly half to 270.0 so far for 2022. They are still better prices on the exchanges for sure, but when you knock off at least 2pc commission on winnings, the market is clearly getting tighter. Indeed the Betfair SP for the Aintree Grand National winner Noble Yeats was very low at 29.1 compared to a traditional SP of 50/1. In fairness though, that sort of anomaly is rare enough.

At the shorter end of the market, there’s not much change. Horses priced even money, for example, had an average price of 2.14 on Betfair in 2008, but have been fractionally higher so far this year at 2.15.

This is not a dig at Betfair; they don’t set the prices on the exchange as you are betting against other punters – but it’s definitely a shift which favours the layers more than the backers, on outsiders at least.

I haven’t changed my betting habits drastically just yet, but in the big races like the Grand National or Cheltenham, I’ve gone back to the bookmakers for some of my punting.

It’s partly because I like tradition, but also to avail of some good special offers and decent each-way terms.

Of course, I'm speaking about bookmakers which don’t immediately close and ban winning accounts, but that’s a topic for another day!

It will be interesting to see how it pans out at Punchestown next week but for now, back to matters at hand – and I’m going to stick to the Sandown card today where the British jumps season comes to a close.

Speaking of value, I reckon the 5/1 available yesterday evening for Jonjo O’Neill’s Head Law is a couple of ticks too high in this afternoon’s Bet365 Novices' Championship Final Handicap Hurdle (1.50) under Jonjo Jnr.

The five-year-old has won three in-a-row including two handicaps, which saw his rating rise from 109 to today’s 126, but he’s been winning with buckets in hand and I don’t think the assessor has his measure just yet.

In the Grade Two Oaksey Chase (2.25), a chance is taken on Paul Nicholls’ Saint Calvados, which was chalked up at 9/4 in the early markets, behind favourite Mister Fisher.

None of the four runners here performed particularly well last time out, but Saint Calvados’ fifth place to Fakir D'oudairies in the Melling Chase is the best we have to go on, and he should be hard to beat, back down in class under Harry Cobden.

We’ve another small field for the Grade One Celebration Chase (3.0), where once again none of the runners were successful last time out – but Nube Negra catches the eye around 6/4 for Dan and Harry Skelton. He was disappointing in the Tingle Creek, but arrives here fresh enough having missed Cheltenham.

Finally, Scaramanga is a worthy favourite in the Grade Two Select Hurdle (4.07) around 2/1. Paul Nicholls’ charge hasn’t been seen over hurdles since winning a handicap here last year, but has had a couple of spins on the flat.