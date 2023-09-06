‘He had one price and we had another’ – No Frankie Dettori at Listowel races after disagreement over fee

Frankie Dettori will bring his illustrious career in the saddle to an end later this year. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Frankie Dettori will not ride at this year's Listowel Harvest Festival after both sides were unable to agree a fee for his much-touted visit to the Kerry track.

Dettori will hang up his saddle at the end of this year as he brings the curtain down on his record-breaking career and Listowel was set to be a high-profile stop on his farewell tour.

The flamboyant Italian rider had been slated to appear at the Kingdom track last year before suspension ruled him out and both sides have been unable to come to an agreement this time around.

Ahead of the week-long festival from September 17-23, former Listowel chairman Pat Healy revealed that they were regrettably unable to secure the services of the legendary 52-year-old.

"We’re less than two weeks away from the seven-day Harvest Festival and I’m afraid we’ll have no Frankie Dettori in Listowel this year," Healy said in his Betdaq column.

"It’s unfortunate, but if I’m to be honest, Frankie had one price and we had another price which we agreed last year.

"Of course, last year he got suspended after riding in Germany and couldn’t come, but he promised that he’d come this year.

"Unfortunately, we couldn’t meet in the middle, so that’s why Frankie won’t be coming to Listowel. We'll plough on and hope to have a bigger and better Harvest Festival than ever.

"Bookings have been strong, and I have to give a huge thank you to our sponsors, as we once again have a sponsor in every race over the week, as well as our loyal supporters who return year after year."

