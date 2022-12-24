Having waited six years to finally land a winner, in 1979, Limerick trainer Michael Hourigan, 75, has never looked back

Trainer Michael Hourigan with his stable star Mr Connector at the launch of Mr Binman Christmas Racing Festival, which takes place at Limerick Racecourse, from 26th to 29th December.

He may have just turned 75, but the fire burns brighter than ever inside Michael Hourigan and the man renowned for equine greats like Beef Or Salmon and Dorans Pride is always dreaming of the next star.

“I love every minute of it! It’s not work, it’s a way of life,” Hourigan beams. “The dream is always to find a young horse with a bright future. That is the dream, and you must dream, if you don’t dream about them, then forget about it.”

His ambitions dimmed somewhat when smart bumper mare Dorans Weir picked up a season-ending injury, while Ballywilliam Boy is another with potential which he is trying to nurse back to full health.

“The dream is over now, well it’s not over, but I was looking forward to her this year. I’d have been in Leopardstown with her this year. Ballywilliam Boy was another one, they’re injured, but I’ll be dreaming about those ones,” he says.

The pep is still in Hourigan’s step, much of which is owed to his nightly swims in the nearby Woodlands Hotel, where he often runs into Limerick hurling stars like Aaron Gillane, Cian Lynch and Dairmaid Byrnes.

That trio are now the pride of Patrickswell as the Treaty flies high under John Kiely, but Hourigan could tell them a thing or two from his days at the top of Irish racing. And much like Limerick’s green wave, it stemmed from humble beginnings.

He is nearing the end of his 50th year among the training ranks and a lot has changed, having started out with a handful of horses at the back of the family pub in Rathkeale.

“I was working the horses up the road and down the road and in and out of everybody else’s field,” he chuckles. “There was a man in Rathkeale, Dan Johnson, he was a very abrupt man, but Jesus, he had great land and big fields all around us.

“I used to be ducking in and out of them. I was coming down the street one day and he says to me in a gruff voice, ‘Hey, I want you’. I thought, ‘Jesus, I’m going to get it now’. ‘Tell me’, he says, ‘is it you or me that has the trainer’s licence in this town?’

“I says, ‘It’s me’, ‘Well, it’s a pity you wouldn’t train them in your own land’. He was giving me dogs’ abuse and he locked every field he had. He had four or five great 25 or 30-acre fields. He locked all the gates.

“But after about a week or ten days, didn’t he unlock one of them. We had a great relationship after that. He never said I could go in or to stay out, I went in and worked away in that field and I’d come down and I’d take owners down to the field to work a horse and the gate could be locked and I couldn’t get in.

“He used to take the lock off of one gate every so often. When I’d have enough damage done in there, he’d lock it, but he wouldn’t tell me that I could go into the field on the north, south, east or west, it was up to myself to find it.”

Times were more primitive and were it not for Hourigan’s perseverance, he could have called it a day as a trainer, having waited six years to finally lead in a winner. Whatever about all of the Grade One successes – including ten for the mighty Beef Or Salmon – he’ll never forget that day.

“I trained my first winner in Limerick. 1979, St Patrick’s Day, ten minutes past two. A winner’s hurdle, Jack Cullen rode him, a horse called Ramrajya. I will never forget it. I must have the guts of nearly a 1,000 winners trained since,” he smiles.

“The top of my head just froze when I saw him winning. And the only two other times that has happened to me was when Dorans Pride won in Cheltenham [1995 Stayers’ Hurdle] and Tropical Lake won the Grade Two at Liverpool [in 1994]. When you know nothing else, you keep going. I had said, ‘If something doesn’t happen this year, I’ll give it up’, that was '79. I lived in the pub and there was a bakery across the road and I said, ‘If nothing happens this year, I’ll get a job driving a bakery van’. And it happened.”

The rest, as they say, is history and with Limerick Racecourse just nine minutes around the corner, it has a special place in his heart despite never riding a winner there during his days in the saddle.

He was even second there in a charity race on subsequent Aintree Grand National winner Amberleigh House, but it was his training feats at the Patrickswell track that set him apart.

“Limerick has been very good to me, I was leading trainer there for years. They used to have a sponsored prize for the leading trainer and it was £500, it increased to a £1,000. I’d say I won it 10 or 15 times,” he says.

“We used to have a party in the Dunraven Arms for my owners with the thousand quid, and sure, it would cost another thousand. It was a loss straight away. We had some great parties there and I can remember well the last year I won it.

“The kids had gotten interested in racing and I was way behind going into the last day and I ended up winning it. It was 1990 and I said, ‘If we win the championship this year, we’ll all go on holidays together’.

“It was quite exciting for the children because every horse that placed got points. We got up on the last day and we won it. We went to Santa Ponsa of all places. It was the worst holiday of my life. I was never in a worse place, a concrete jungle.”

Hourigan remembers another windfall like it was only yesterday.

“I got 50 grand for a horse once and the house there was only two rooms down and two rooms up at the time with a toilet outside the door and a shower with a bucket with holes in it.

“That was it. I got 50 grand for a horse and I built a swimming pool for the horses. Imagine having no house and building a swimming pool, but you did things like that because I wanted to train horses. I was at it since I was 14 years of age.”

It delights Hourigan to see that his local track now hosts a Grade One over Christmas – the Guinness Faugheen Novice Chase on St Stephen’s Day – and he hopes to have one good enough to tackle it at some stage over the coming years.

“I haven’t had a horse good enough to run in it yet, some day I will and I’d love to win it,” he says. “We always wound up our horses for Limerick.

“You were the local trainer, there were local people and you were the man they followed. We trained piles of winners there and went a long time training a winner at every meeting, even on the Flat.”

The Connector will be his biggest chance of a winner at the Mr Binman Limerick Christmas Festival “but he won’t show his real potential until he jumps fences”. He expects him to be “a horse for the future”.

“I wonder if we’ll ever see one like [Beef Or] Salmon again, but we’ll keep on dreaming. We might get it before I die,” Hourigan muses. “And sure, if I fell down here, wouldn’t it be great? But I’m not ready to go yet!”

If the walls around Lisaleen Stables could talk, they would tell all sorts of stories.

And Hourigan could yet write another chapter in his famed career.