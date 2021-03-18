| 8.7°C Dublin

‘Have I imagined him coming up the hill in front? Oh Jesus, yes’

Flooring Porter was bought for ‘a bit of fun’ but Creavan and his syndicate partners are now living a dream

Jonathan Moore and Flooring Porter following victory in the Leopardstown Christmas Hurdle last December. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile Expand

Vincent Hogan Twitter Email

It started out as a kind of hayseed idea, an investment they reckoned might win the odd handicap in low-watt places like Kilbeggan or Roscommon.

They even named the horse in faithful recognition of what plans they had. Flooring Porter would be their fun, their social outlet, nothing more profound than that. It was 2018, a Facebook ad alerting them to some Gavin Cromwell horses headed to the sales and one, especially, caught the eye.

Sired by four-time Ascot Gold Cup and Irish St Leger winner Yeats, they were told he could be theirs for €5,000.

