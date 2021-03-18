‘Have I imagined him coming up the hill in front? Oh Jesus, yes’

It started out as a kind of hayseed idea, an investment they reckoned might win the odd handicap in low-watt places like Kilbeggan or Roscommon.

They even named the horse in faithful recognition of what plans they had. Flooring Porter would be their fun, their social outlet, nothing more profound than that. It was 2018, a Facebook ad alerting them to some Gavin Cromwell horses headed to the sales and one, especially, caught the eye.

Sired by four-time Ascot Gold Cup and Irish St Leger winner Yeats, they were told he could be theirs for €5,000.

With just four in the syndicate – father and son, Tommy and Alan Sweeney, Edward Hogarty and Kerril Creaven – each agreed to commit €10,000 to what Creaven admits now was just “a shot in the dark”.

Today that shot gives them a live chance of championship glory in racing’s most storied valley, Flooring Porter likely to go off third favourite in the feature Stayers’ Hurdle.

The name?

Read More

Hogarty has a carpet and flooring business in Ballinasloe; the Sweeneys are associated with The Countryman pub in Creagh. In a different world, they’d all be in Cheltenham now, heading up that hill as serious players in the giddy jamboree. But this magical element of their lives has, thus far, been restricted to a televisual experience.

Not that distance will matter a whit if Flooring Porter wins.

Still, they’re not innocent enough to underestimate the altitude of these days. Creaven was previously involved with Essex, a horse that pitched up for the 2005 Champion Hurdle with serious support having just won an Irish Cesarewitch, Pierse Hurdle and Tote Sport Trophy in a small pocket of months.

But he was already beaten somewhere out in Gloucestershire countryside, the connections’ minds going a better gallop than their callow horse, Essex unable to stay the pace of eventual winner Hardy Eustace.

“We probably shouldn’t have gone, he was too young that time,” recalls Creaven now. “To have been going so well up to then, it was awful disappointing to see him nearly tailed off for a finish.”

The expectation now flaming around Flooring Porter is, perhaps, a little less debilitating.

His is a slow-burn story as evidenced by a modest rating of just 95 when winning a Bellewstown Maiden Hurdle in August 2019. By then, the syndicate had even considered looking elsewhere given the horse had a niggling injury after purchase that proved frustratingly stubborn to rehab.

But Cromwell’s counsel remained consistent. ‘Whatever ye do, don’t give up on this lad!’

Sage advice from where they stand now too, Flooring Porter never outside the top three in six outings last year, the jewel performance – of course – being his last.

It was on Cromwell’s persuasion that they agreed to pay the €10,000 to supplement the horse in that Christmas Hurdle at Leopardstown in which he left the likes of The Storyteller, Fury Road and twice winner of the Pertemps Hurdle, Sire Du Berlais, trailing.

Three weeks earlier, Flooring Porter had routed a 20-strong handicap hurdle field in Navan, the run further convincing Cromwell that this story was only in an early chapter.

He’d been sweet on what he’d sold them as far back as February last year, when the horse ran on a filthy day in Navan.

“It was a wet, mucky oul day and we were all up there,” remembers Creaven now. “He finished second and I think he was giving something like 14 pounds to the horse that beat him (Seskinane). And he didn’t settle that day.

“Afterwards, Gavin told us, ‘That’s his best career run by far lads! To do that, on that ground, carrying that weight, that’s something!’”

And 10 months later, the decision to supplement him for that €60,000 Leopardstown win at Christmas?

“Gavin was adamant that he’d at least finish in the first three, that we’d get our money back,” Creaven remembers now. “It was a big decision, but he already had the money won, so it wasn’t really our money anyway. It only took a quick chat to be honest.

“He talked us through the card, said he believed the two best, Paisley Park and Thyme Hill, were over in England. He couldn’t guarantee us our money back obviously, but he just felt it would be a shame if we didn’t go for it.”

So they all watched from home that day as an 11/1 Flooring Porter came vaulting clear, six lengths to spare in the end of second-placed The Storyteller.

A first Group One winner too for jockey Jonathan Moore, who probably handled the horse’s sudden swerve towards the rail on clearing the last a good deal better than the connections.

“Nearly had a heart-attack!” admits Creaven, chuckling. “But it’s something he’s done before. At least Jonathan didn’t panic. I’d say he was half expecting it.”

So now, they dare to dream.

Cromwell’s view is that Flooring Porter’s preference for left-handed tracks will suit him in the great citadel today. Moore’s contention is a simple. “He’s surprised us, hopefully he can keep surprising us!”

For the four-man syndicate, this story is already deep, deep in bonus territory. As Hogarty puts it: “We were just looking for a fun kind of horse, so it’s like a dream come true to be going to Cheltenham with a live chance now.”

Creaven’s memories of Essex leave him guarded.

A former Killimordaly hurler, he missed three Galway senior hurling finals (’84, ’85 and ’86) having emigrated to Chicago for work. While in America, he won a North American title with Harry Bolands before returning home in ’88.

With their homeplace in Cappataggle, Creaven’s sons were now hurling in red and white, their dad still in green.

So at 37, he changed allegiance. “Had a discussion with my father and told him I was going to finish off my last year with Cappy! So that’s what I did but, next thing, Michael Earls took over Killimordaly and he brought me back down again.

“We were fighting relegations and kept them up for a couple of years!”

Creaven never did win that senior county medal but, having hurled in the ’84 first round, they presented him with a runners-up medal when he finally settled back home.

When Flooring Porter won at Christmas, Alan Sweeney’s wife videoed her unsuspecting husband losing all emotional moorings in their living-room.

“Sure we were all the same,” chuckles Creaven now.

And should they win today?

“My only hope is that he’s not tailed off, that he runs well and doesn’t let himself down,” he says emphatically. “I think Gavin and Jonathan have bigger expectations than that. He deserves his chance, he deserves to be there.

“But we’re just hoping for a great run and nothing to happen to him. We bought this lad for a bit of fun, just something to give us a day out now and again. Have I imagined him coming up the hill in front?

“Oh Jesus, yes - 100 per cent. You dream about these things. But even for him to be there, to be going for the Stayers’ Hurdle, is such a bonus.”

And when time finally allows, they will gather to honour their horse in precisely as his name demands.