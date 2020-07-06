Harrington to give Alpine Star a break

Jessica Harrington will take her time in planning the next step for her French Oaks runner-up Alpine Star.

The three-year-old filly was beaten only a short neck when contesting the Group One contest, otherwise known as the Prix de Diane, at Chantilly on Sunday.

Piloted by Stephane Pasquier, the daughter of Sea The Moon made all of the running and was joined only in the final two furlongs when Donnacha O'Brien's Fancy Blue surged forwards to win on the line.

"She ran very well, she won everywhere but on the line!" Harrington said of the performance. "She ran an absolutely brilliant race and I was delighted with her."

Harrington now has no fixed plans for the chestnut, which will be given time to rest.

Irish Independent