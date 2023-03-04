‘Ha’ can have last laugh while Elliott eyes Dubai sprint contest

Goedon Elliott will be gunning for glory at the Cheltenham Festival in the coming weeks, but the Meath trainer will spend this weekend in Dubai as he eyes a piece of the sizeable Meydan pie.

Elliott is not renowned for his sprinters on the Flat but has plundered plenty of prestigious prizes on the level and sends Listed scorer Coachello into a Group Three today (1.15), while there is some other Irish interest with Michael O’Callaghan’s Fastnet Crown and the Johnny Murtagh-trained Annerville tackling an earlier Group Two (12.05).

The Cullentra handler also has plenty of interest at his local track in Navan today, with Hollow Games tackling the Grade Three PS Supplies Doors & Floors Flyingbolt Novice Chase (4.20).

His best came over longer trips last season when hurdling, though, and this could be on the short side for Jordan Gainford’s mount after being well-beaten on his last start in a Grade One at Leopardstown over Christmas behind Saint Roi.

He would have been tipped for bigger things than this over fences, while the same could be said of Willie Mullins’ Flame Bearer, beaten out of sight at the Dublin Racing Festival behind El Fabiolo when his jumping left a lot to be desired.

With the trip possibly on the sharp side for both of the market leaders, it may leave the door open for the Closutton second-string Ha D’or if he bounces back to his best.

The six-year-old stopped very quickly behind Impervious in a similar contest at Punchestown in January but was a comprehensive winner from The Goffer – a leading handicap contender at Cheltenham this month – on his first chasing start when making all from the front.

Danny Mullins’s mount could be best equipped over this shorter trip to follow in the hoof prints of stablemate Gentleman De Mee, which won this contest 12 months ago and is now a leading contender for the Champion Chase at the Festival.

A legendary Dublin footballer is honoured in the Anton O’Toole Hurdle (2.0) at Leopardstown tomorrow and Saint Sam should prove to be a class apart for Mullins and Paul Townend if ridden a lot more positive this time around.

The Noel Meade-trained Jerandme is a speculative selection in the €45,000 handicap chase (4.55) after a recent outing on the Flat, while the customary pre-Cheltenham gallops after racing are also sure to draw lots of attention to the Foxrock track.