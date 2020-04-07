Guineas and Epsom Derby deferred but Royal Ascot remain hopeful

The Oaks and the Derby, slated for Epsom on June 5/6, will also be held at a later time with the Jockey Club currently in talks with the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) regarding potential future dates. (stock photo)

The British Flat racing calendar will receive a radical facelift as a result of the coronavirus crisis with the Derby and Guineas meetings postponed until later in the season, while Royal Ascot will be held behind closed doors if given the green light.

With no racing in Britain since March 17 and action suspended until at least May 1, the Jockey Club have decided to delay the 1,000 and 2,000 Guineas, set for Newmarket on May 2/3, until later this year.

The Oaks and the Derby, slated for Epsom on June 5/6, will also be held at a later time with the Jockey Club currently in talks with the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) regarding potential future dates.

The Derby has been held at Epsom every year since the end of the Second World War with Dante's victory at Newmarket in 1945 the last to come outside of the Downs. Phil White, London regional director for Jockey Club racecourses, indicated that logistical difficulties prevented the Derby from being held behind closed doors.

Preparation It is expected that the six-week gap between the Guineas meeting and the Derby festival will be maintained with Newmarket officials happy that the timing was right to postpone the Guineas given the preparation time needed for the trainers involved.

With the UK sporting calendar looking increasingly bare after the cancellation of Wimbledon and The Open, racing fans had hoped that Royal Ascot (set for June 16-20) would get the go ahead but that is in serious doubt and it will not be open to the public should it go ahead.

"It may prove possible to run the Royal Ascot races behind closed doors, dependent on government and public health policy, and the approval of the BHA for us to restart racing. Planning for this is now our complete focus," Guy Henderson, chief executive of Ascot, said.

The five-day fixture not only features top class on-track action, but is also a renowned social occasion, with a daily procession headed by the Queen's carriage taking place before racing daily.

Henderson said that while it will be "a great disappointment" to have the meeting shut to the public, he believes it's important for the sport as a whole that the action on the track take place.

"This would be for the benefit of the industry, our valued partners and suppliers and our television audiences at home and internationally. Planning for this is now our complete focus and we will update on progress as and when we can." he explained.

"Customers who have already paid for entry and hospitality at Royal Ascot will be refunded in full in the usual way as quickly as possible"

