Group One winner Gordon Lord Byron dies suddenly after routine exercise

Gordon Lord Byron, right, with Chris Hayes up, on their way to winning the Weatherbys Ireland Greenlands Stakes at Tattersalls Irish Guineas Festival at The Curragh, Co Kildare. Photo by Cody Glenn/Sportsfile

The remarkable career of the globetrotting Gordon Lord Byron has come to a sad end after the 12-year-old died suddenly this morning following a routine workout.

The multiple Group One winner – who scored at the highest level in three different countries and two continents – was one of the most popular horses in training and was being readied for another flat campaign by trainer Tom Hogan before the accident occurred.

The Byron gelding joined the century club last season and finished his career with 16 triumphs from a staggering 108 starts having taken Hogan and his connections on a tour of the world.

Having cost just €2,000 and suffered a life-threatening pelvic injury on his racecourse debut, Gordon Lord Byron was nursed back to full health and stood in his box packed with used car tyres so he could not lie down and aggravate the injury.

He would go on to amass over €2m in prize money, however, with trips around the globe to places like Hong Kong, Australia, Dubai, Qatar and France making him one of the most revered horses in the world.

The crack sprinter ran his final race at Dundalk last December and had been getting ready for his seasonal return before sadly dying following routine exercise at Hogan's yard in Tipperary today.

Online Editors