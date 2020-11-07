Great night for the Irish as Dermot Weld and Aidan O'Brien enjoy Breeders Cup success

It was a great night for Irish horses and horsemen at the Breeders Cup in Keeneland as Ireland went 1-2 and 1-2-3 in two of the event’s biggest races.

In the Turf, over a mile and a half, Dermot Weld trained his first ever Breeders Cup winner when Tarnawa stormed home to finish ahead of Aidan O’Brien’s Magical in a great finish to the contest to claim a prize of over €1.5million.

Tarnawa was ridden by Colin Keane, the new Irish champion jockey, who stepped in for Christophe Soumillon after the latter tested positive for coronavirus. Incredibly, Tarnawa was the third winning ride that Soumillon lost on the night.

Keane was, like Weld, enjoying his first Breeders Cup triumph. "Mr Weld just told me to let her do her own thing and bring her with a run and that’s what I did," he said.

Earlier, O’Brien had the first three home in the Breeders Cup Mile, a race worth £780,000 to the winner.

As so often happens O’Brien’s winner in the 1-2-3 was the outsider, with Order of Australia, who only got into the race as a reserve, winning at odds of 40/1 under Pierre-Charles Boudet. Circus Maximus and Lope y Fernandez completed the trio for O’Brien who now has had a 1-2-3 in both a Breeders Cup race and the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.

Online Editors