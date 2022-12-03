Greaneteen’s experience at Sandown gives him vital edge in Tingle Creek

The horse named Tingle Creek died at the ripe old age of 30 back in 1996, but in his heyday he was something of a Sandown specialist, winning numerous races there on a course that really seemed to bring him alive.

The track is a real test for the chaser with the fences in the back straight quite close together, and following retirement, he’d regularly return to Sandown for a parade before the race now named after him.

Some horses love Sandown and thrive there, but others struggle depending on their running and jumping style.

Speaking of specialists; having trained the winner a record 12 times, I suppose it’s fair to describe Paul Nicholls as an expert in today’s Tingle Creek race, a Grade One chase (2.55).

Priced around 15/8, I’m siding with Nicholls’ Greaneteen to make it a 13th time lucky for the Ditcheat handler.

Nicky Henderson’s Shishkin is set to go off as favourite here and trades at even-money at the time of writing, and while I’m a massive fan of the eight-year-old and am delighted to see him back, there are a couple of question marks hanging over him, so I don’t think he’s great value.

Absolutely brilliant over fences with seven wins in a row, the bubble burst at Cheltenham in March where he raced poorly and was pulled up. He was later diagnosed with a rare bone condition, but Henderson said he’s over that now and is keen to get him back on track.

I was among those criticising Henderson for wrapping his horses in cotton wool and withdrawing Constitution Hill at Ascot recently, but in fairness, he ran that horse last week instead, and he’s not hiding away with Shishkin – so credit where it’s due.

It’s great to see a decent field for a British Grade One with Alan King’s Edwardstone also set to race, and an Irish entry too with Willie Mullins’s Gentleman De Mee making the trip across the water.

It’s a competitive race so even-money about Shishkin, which is making a return from a losing race 262 days ago, seems very short – especially as it’s his first time racing at the tricky Sandown track. Greaneteen, on the other hand, has raced here four times as a chaser, winning three of those including this race last year – and although beaten by Shishkin over Christmas at Kempton, they meet today under very different circumstances.

A successful seasonal return in Exeter’s Haldon Gold Cup should have Greaneteen in tip-top shape and he ticks all the right boxes for me.

I’ll enjoy the Close Brothers Henry VIII Novices’ Chase (1.45 Sandown) without a bet with Nicky Henderson’s Jonbon priced as low as 2/7 in the early markets yesterday. Very smart over timber, he got his career over fences off to the best possible start with a really impressive victory in a novice at Warwick, and although, as mentioned earlier, the Sandown chase course can be difficult, he’s got plenty in hand over his three rivals on all known form.

The best of those taking him on appears to be Harry Fry’s Boothill, which is a year older aged seven, and has two handicap wins over fences to his credit this season.

I’ve spent a while going through the entries for the Betfair Daily Rewards Handicap Hurdle (2.20 Sandown) and there’s a good chance I’ll make a complete fool of myself by putting up Just The Man as an each-way bet – but at 33/1 in a 10-runner race, he’s got to be worth a couple of quid.

Trained in Gloucestershire by Carlow native John O’Shea, his latest form might not be all that inspiring, and he was a faller when last seen 19 days ago in a handicap hurdle at Leicester, but his rating has finally started to come down and he’s now racing off 117, his last winning mark.

Priced around 13/8, Love Envoi makes her handicap debut for Harry Fry and is the one they all have to beat in this considering she won a Grade Two at Cheltenham, but this looks a bit more open than the market suggests, and there’s a reasonable chance one of the outsiders could nab a place.

Ran over the same fences as the Grand National, the Becher Chase (2.05 Aintree) is always a good spectacle and at 9/1 or thereabouts, I’m happy to side with Charlie Longsdon’s Snow Leopardess, which won this race last year, beating one of today’s rivals Hill Sixteen into second place.

She has been out of luck since, pulled up in the Grand National having failed to find her rhythm, and pulled up once again on her seasonal reappearance at Warwick last month. She has excuses for the latter race, however, as Aidan Coleman lost his irons coming over the first.

Rated 146, she’s 6lbs heavier than last year but she did win a Listed race at Exeter in February, and the likeable grey mare has a decent chance at a nice price.

It’s no surprise to see Gesskille favourite around 4/1. A French import which has won three of his five races since coming to Britain, he almost won the Grand Sefton here recently despite being 3lbs out of the handicap.

Finally, Sam Brown gets the nod around 8/1 in the BoyleSports Many Clouds Chase (1.30 Aintree) having landed a course-and-distance victory here in a Grade Three handicap in April. Ahoy Senor is skinny at 11/10.