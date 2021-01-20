Grand National-winning jockey David Mullins shocks racing world by retiring aged just 24

David Mullins has shocked the racing world after the Grand National-winning jockey called time on his riding career at the age of just 24.

Mullins, son of trainer Tom and regular rider for uncle and champion jumps trainer Willie, cited lack of hunger for the game and a struggle with the non-stop lifestyle as the reasons for his immediate departure when revealing that "the bad times definitely outweighed the good" during his time in the weighing room.

The Kilkenny native, who won the Aintree showpiece aboard the Mouse Morris-trained Rule The World at 19 in 2016, spoke of his relief to have cut ties with the saddle after falling out of love with a career which he seemed destined to flourish in for many years to come.

"I think I realised during (the) Galway (Festival) in 2019 that the whole thing wasn't for me. When you're in the racing bubble and riding horses it's very hard to think outside of that bubble and I needed to get out of it," Mullins told the Racing Post.

"When you leave school at 16, you feel trapped into being a jockey. It's relentless. There is no break. You're always on call. The bad times definitely outweighed the good. There were times when I might ride a winner, but I would come home depressed because the other three didn't win."

The nine-time Grade One winner, who had a total of 211 career wins in Ireland to his name, enjoyed some great days aboard the likes of Faugheen, Al Boum Photo and Kemboy, but his career was stopped in his tracks in October of 2019.

Mullins was air-lifted to hospital having suffered a nasty fall at Thurles where he suffered a fracture to his clavicle as well as his T12 thoracic vertebrae, but that did not have a bearing on his decision to retire midway through the current jumps calendar.

With his saddle cast aside, he is excited to switch his focus to the sales ring in the near future with buying and selling on his agenda having already purchased the classy Court Maid.

"I know people will say that it's a stupid time to retire but, when my decision was made, there was no point in continuing. I didn't want to end up being 35 years of age and having to start up something from the bottom. I'd rather be 24 and doing that," he said.

Online Editors