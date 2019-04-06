Sport Horse Racing

Saturday 6 April 2019

Grand National 2019 LIVE: Follow the action as Tiger Roll bids to emulate Red Rum

Davy Russell will bid for back-to-back Aintree Grand Nationals on Tiger Roll. Photo: PA
Davy Russell will bid for back-to-back Aintree Grand Nationals on Tiger Roll. Photo: PA

Niall Cronin

The Herald racing correspondent Niall Cronin will describe the action as 19 Irish horses bid for Grand National glory. Can Tiger Roll add another amazing chapter to his illustrious career.

 

Online Editors

Related Content

The Left Wing: Jacob Stockdale's finishing, Jack McGrath goes north and the future of the breakdown

In association with Aldi

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport