John Gosden fears that Enable faces a "mighty task" when trying to concede 7lbs to dual Classic winner Love in Sunday's Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe but he expects the brilliant mare to put in a "big, bold effort".

Enable will rewrite the history books should the six-year-old land the French showpiece for a third time but Gosden has serious reservations about her ability to give weight away to Aidan O'Brien's three-year-old.

"We're totally aware that with Love getting all the weight, it's a mighty task giving that weight, but having said that, we benefited from it when we were a three-year-old winning the Arc so we can't exactly complain now!" Gosden said ahead of the duel.

The Newmarket trainer is happy with Enable's 2020 campaign having landed a third King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes before coasting to victory in the September Stakes at Kempton earlier this month on her final start on English soil.

Frankie Dettori is set to partner the 11-time Group One winner once again having guided her through a pleasing gallop last Saturday and Gosden expects his stable star to leave everything in Longchamp as she brings the final chapter down on a glittering career.

"It's still a few days to go and she's ready to put in a big, bold effort. We're perfectly aware how tough the race is and we're perfectly aware how tough the opposition is," Gosden said.

Gosden will also be represented by staying king Stradivarius, while Love leads O'Brien's squad - Epsom Derby hero Serpentine is expected to be supplemented today - into battle as he aims to land his third Arc and the Ballydoyle maestro warmed up in good style with Keats (5/2 favourite) taking the Listed Navigation Stakes at Cork yesterday.

Seamie Heffernan's mount showed plenty of promise when second in a similar event at Listowel last week and the Kildare rider believes that the best is yet to come from the "unexposed" three-year-old.

"He felt like there was more to come from him and he is still unexposed and still babyish. He's won a Listed race and ran very well a few days ago so he is hardy and is up for it now."

