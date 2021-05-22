‘Gorgeous’ to prove her class and edge O’Brien family duel in 1,000 Guineas

Fillies get their chance to shine in the Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas (3.15) at the Curragh tomorrow where Pretty Gorgeous will take all the beating in the €400,000 event.

Joseph O’Brien’s charge missed the English version earlier this month due to an unsatisfactory scope but compensation may await for the daughter of Lawman in what looks like a sub-standard renewal.

Shane Crosse’s mount is proven at Group One level having landed the Fillies’ Mile on her last start in November and while the lack of a recent run is a slight worry, she is sure to handle the cut in the ground with her Newmarket victory coming in testing conditions.

The trip is also a guarantee and Pretty Gorgeous sets a high bar with Richard Fahey’s Fev Rover a lively English raider having chased home Mother Earth when third in the English equivalent.

That form will be put to the test at the Kildare track while all vibes surrounding Miss Amulet’s liking for good ground is likely to see her struggle in deteriorating conditions.

Having had just one start as a juvenile, Joan Of Arc already has three runs under her belt this season and Aidan O’Brien’s filly gave her best performance to date when taking the Irish 1,000 Guineas Trial at Leopardstown earlier this month. Joan Of Arc still has some distance to climb to thwart Pretty Gorgeous, though, and the younger O’Brien can win the family battle this time around.

The Group One Tattersalls Gold Cup (2.40) is an intriguing affair jammed full of quality and while Aidan O’Brien’s Broome has won three on the bounce this season and rediscovered his juvenile form with a Group Two win on his latest effort, it’s hard to justify value in Ryan Moore’s mount at around even money in a top-class field.

Last year’s Epsom Derby winner Serpentine takes the wraps off for the season while Tiger Moth, another O’Brien inmate, is of particular interest having been just touched off at this track in the Irish Derby before filling the runner-up spot in the Melbourne Cup on his last start. Seamie Heffernan’s mount may prove the value selection with Dermot Weld’s Search For A Song another interesting contender.

Meanwhile, it’s been a whirlwind jumps season for Rachael Blackmore as the Tipperary jockey broke record after record with a sensational six winners at the Cheltenham Festival followed up with Aintree Grand National victory aboard Minella Times and she is hungry for more.

Victory in the Grade One Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris (3.30) at Auteuil tomorrow would be some way to bookend an extraordinary season and she holds leading claims aboard the David Cottin-trained Ajas. Danny Mullins also makes the spin over to France to partner Richard Hobson’s Lord Du Mesnil, but all eyes will be on the all-conquering Blackmore.