Gordon Elliott’s Jazzy Matty taken to confirm Cheltenham form over Risk Belle

The Fairyhouse Easter Festival culminates with the Irish Grand National on Monday, but there’s a few decent betting opportunities before then including today’s Grade A RYBO Handicap Hurdle (5.05), where Jazzy Matty is a couple of ticks too high in the early betting at 5/1.

Trained by Gordon Elliott, the four-year-old showed a nice bit of stamina to win the Fred Winter at Cheltenham by a neck, and should have no problem getting further as he gets a bit older but, for now, this race at just over two miles looks ideal.

The one worry is that Cheltenham may have taken a bit out of him, but he has plenty of talent and should have enough to once again see off Willie Mullins’ Risk Belle, which ran a nice race when third in the Fred Winter, and is 2lb better off with the selection today.

In the Grade B I.N.H. Stallion Owners EBF Novice Handicap Hurdle Series Final (4.30), it’s hard to get away from Verdant Place, and I’m happy to take the 4/1 which is available from a couple of bookmakers at the time of writing.

Owned by JP McManus, the handicapper has failed to keep up with Pat Foley’s gelding, and there was a lot to like about his two handicap wins this year at Punchestown.

I reckon he’s still got room for manoeuvre, even though he’s gone up 10lbs to 118.

We’ve Listed racing on the Flat at Cork today (3.30) and Moss Tucker is tipped at 4/1 to get the better of Tenebrism, which is expected to go off around 4/5.

I’ve backed two-time Group One winner Tenebrism a couple of times, but she’s a little inconsistent and let me down last season, albeit in top races against very classy opposition.

Trained by Ken Condon, Moss Tucker doesn’t have the same high-level form to his name but he certainly wasn’t disgraced when fifth in a Group One at Longchamp in October, and he went on to win a Listed race at the Curragh with a bit in hand.

Priced around 3/1, Sounds Of Spring makes plenty of appeal in the SP Or Better Guaranteed With Tote Handicap (4.40 Cork).

Also trained by Ken Condon, the gelding has won on heavy ground before so should appreciate the conditions here, and a rating of 73 seems fair following a third-place finish off 71 at Naas recently.