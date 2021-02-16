Gordon Elliott's ‘Delta’ ruled out of Gold Cup but Allmankind heats up Arkle

Delta Work has been ruled out of another tilt at the WellChild Cheltenham Gold Cup after picking up a season-ending injury in the Irish equivalent earlier this month.

The five-time Grade One winner was below par when failing to defend his Irish Gold Cup crown at Leopardstown with Gordon Elliott revealing a “tiny fracture” as the reason for his off-colour display.

It is another blow after a frustrating season where the eight-year-old failed to sparkle in three runs, although Elliott is confident that the Network gelding will bounce back to his best next term.

“Delta Work has a tiny fracture and we had to put a screw in his hind leg. He was lame after Leopardstown. It will rule him out of the Gold Cup and probably the rest of the season too. It’s not a big issue, though, and he’ll be back for sure next season,” Elliott told the Racing Post.

“I just thought watching him at Leopardstown that he didn’t look himself. I actually said to Jack (Kennedy) that we would take the hood off him next time, but now we know why he ran the way he did.”

Meanwhile, Allmankind made it three from three over fences at Warwick yesterday to add further fuel onto the fire of a mouth-watering duel with Shishkin and Energumene in next month’s Arkle at the Cheltenham Festival.

Dan Skelton’s Allmankind (4/7 favourite) turned the Grade Two Kingmaker Novices’ Chase into a procession under the trainer’s brother Harry to score by 17 lengths and see his Festival price cut to 7/1.

“He’d run through a wall for you. He doesn’t know when to stop and is a freak of a horse,” the winning rider said. “My fella has just kept galloping. The prelims don’t wind him up at all, but when the tapes go is when he comes alive. He was actually a bit cold on me, but I think it was because of the ground.”

The winning trainer added of the Arkle: “They’re three very good, unbeaten chasers and it’s going to be very exciting. It’s going to be great fun and I’m looking forward to it. I think a little bit of better ground and having that run now will do our horse the world of good in a month.”

The Skeltons continued their blistering form with a 70/1 treble as Molly Ollys Wishes (7/2) landed the other big prize up for grabs when taking the Listed mares’ hurdle.

Elsewhere, Keri Brion’s American dream looks like it could turn into a nightmare with French Light, runner-up in a valuable Listed novice hurdle at Punchestown on Sunday, set to be disqualified after carrying the incorrect weight after an administrative error.

The US trainer, who is based in James Doyle’s Wexford point-to-point yard this winter, saddled French Light to chase home Thedevilscoachman at the Kildare track, but the six-year-old faces disqualification having carried 7lbs less than his ‘correct’ weight.

Conditions dictated that ‘a winner of two hurdle races shall carry 7lb extra’ but French Light’s two hurdle wins in America last year were not taken into account, and he carried 11-7, against a ‘correct’ 12-0 weight.

Online Editors