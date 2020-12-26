Gordon Elliott to miss Leopardstown and Limerick Christmas festivals after positve Covid-19 test

Gordon Elliott has a formidable team competing over the festive period, but the Meath trainer will be conspicuous by his absence over the coming days having tested positive for Covid-19.

The Cullentra handler attended the Goffs UK December P2P Sale last week before being tested upon his return to Ireland and he spoke of his "surprise" at the positive test having been asymptomatic.

Elliott, who had a double at Leopardstown today which included Zanahiyr landing the Grade Two Knight Frank Juvenile Hurdle, will not be in attendance throughout the Christmas period as he self-isolates.

"As part of the recommended return from travel Day 5 test, I have tested positive for the coronavirus. It's come as a big surprise as I've been asymptomatic, and I will now continue to self-isolate for a further ten days," Elliott revealed to RTÉ today.

"Since the test result has come back, we have had all the staff here at Cullentra tested, and thankfully all tests have come back negative."

Ellioot is sure to be in the headlines at Leopardstown and Limerick despite his absence with high-profile runners like Ballyadam, Fury Road, Presenting Percy, Delta Work and Samcro among his star-studded Christmas team.

Online Editors