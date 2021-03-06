Gordon Elliott saga: Lynch mob driven by lust to punish

Gordon Elliott does not deserve to be ruined on the basis of one photograph. The life a man has built for himself by a decade and a half of painstaking hard work should not be destroyed by one moment of madness.

Yet there were those who fervently wished this to happen. These moral frenzies assume an unstoppable momentum, with the initial offence almost incidental as people give themselves over to the joy of condemnation and the lust for punishment.

If a couple of weeks ago you had suggested Elliott should have his licence suspended because he’d once sat on a dead horse, people would have thought you were nuts. The actual incident is not much more than a joke in very bad taste.

It is the photograph rather than the act itself which disturbs people. As Mick Fitzgerald wrote last week, that’s partly because most of us are not used to seeing dead animals. A dead horse presents a particularly poignant spectacle because of the contrast with their immense power, beauty and grace in full flight.

Then there’s that awful trademark post-mortem grimace. It’s why the horse’s head in the bed in The Godfather haunts us in a way a cow’s or a sheep’s head wouldn’t have done. You can understand why last week’s image had such a visceral effect. But the problem with moral frenzies is that they often contain a large element of hysteria.

When the Tiger Woods scandal broke just over 10 years ago. I suggested here that people should calm down because his personal life was his own business and the ferocity of the attacks was motivated to a certain extent by racism.

I was in a very small minority. There was almost universal agreement that Tiger had been revealed as a rotten human being, that no words of criticism were too harsh, that he was finished. Sponsors rushed to sever their links with Tiger, as they’ve done with Gordon Elliott this past week.

Quite a few people who were ‘shocked’ and ‘outraged’ back then were declaring their ‘shock’ and ‘outrage’ again last week. They also happened to hail Tiger’s 2019 Masters victory as one of the great days in golfing history and joined in the orgy of sentimentality after his recent car crash. Those offences against decency didn’t turn out to be quite so unforgivable after all.

This kind of thing isn’t confined to sport. Remember the Berlin Bar incident? You’d probably forgotten it. Yet just over six months ago the Irish public was incandescent with rage after seeing the photo of the mohawked barman squirting drink at customers.

This was apparently one of the worst things that ever happened in the country, a slap in the face to us all and a threat to national health and morale. Pundits and politicians rushed to deliver condemnations. There were calls for the owner of the bar to be put out of business. The social media influencer who’d organised the party got dog’s abuse. Sound familiar?

Read More

Yet who thinks about the Berlin Bar anymore? It’s yesterday’s outrage. The lynch mob moves on. It’ll move on from Gordon Elliott too. Most of the people venting their anger will have forgotten his name in a couple of weeks.

The problem is that while these outrage storms are temporary, they often cause permanent damage. Calling for Gordon Elliott to be put out of business is a handy way of garnering a few likes on social media. But such a move would have put 80 people out of work at a time when far too many people have already been made unemployed through no fault of their own.

The frenzy grew more OTT as the week went on. Liveline even produced someone who claimed their dreams had been haunted by dead horses. It’s hardly fair to hold Elliott responsible for crimes against the national subconscious. We’re not living in a Phillip K Dick novel.

Much of the criticism seemed irrational. The owner of the dead horse, Michael O’Leary, said that the incident was out of character for a trainer who’d given the best of care to his horses for 15 years. Another owner, Philip Reynolds, also paid tribute to the way Elliott goes about his business.

This evidence should carry considerable weight precisely because O’Leary and Reynolds have dealt with Elliott professionally. They presumably know more about him than someone who hadn’t even heard of him a week ago but just knows deep down he must be cruel to his horses.

A sizable cohort of people within racing tacitly admitted that Elliott’s offence is not all that bad, but felt he should be severely punished because ‘the optics are terrible’. Their argument was that he needed to be thrown overboard to prevent horse racing’s enemies from capitalising on the incident. But it’s extremely naïve to think racing’s foes will be placated by the sacrifice of one trainer.

Seven years ago Ruby Walsh made the observation that while the death of a horse was tragic, it wasn’t the same as that of a child. This statement also sparked an outrage frenzy. Walsh was berated for his gross lack of sensitivity by people who seemed oblivious to the effect their equating the death of a horse with a child might have on a parent who’d actually lost a child. When Ruby suffered a serious injury shortly afterwards the paragons of kindness who’d criticised him exulted online.

In the eyes of the anti-racing lobby there’s little difference between Gordon Elliott and Willie Mullins, Nicky Henderson, Paul Nicholls or the other ‘gentlemen’ racing fans have invoked over the past week. From an animal rights point of view, they’re all engaged in a morally indefensible activity.

Horse racing, particularly in England, seems to believe it can win the battle of public opinion by painting the sport in a new, kinder light to neutralise the arguments of its opponents. In this respect Gordon Elliott, some felt, should be punished to protect horse racing’s contract with ITV. But these days such battles tend to be won by the most determined minority rather than the mainstream majority. The ITV contract is probably doomed because in the current era of socially aware sport, racing, despite gallant efforts to prove otherwise, can easily be misrepresented as a cruel anachronism.

A straw in the wind to this effect was last week’s news that outstanding racing writer Chris Cook was leaving The Guardian because they’re decreasing coverage of the sport. Cook has been snapped up by the Racing Post and his move from mainstream to niche publication seems symbolic of racing’s future, in England at least. Throwing Elliott to the wolves will have little long-term effect.

It’s ironic that many of those berating the trainer for his unfeeling attitude to a dead horse seem to have no regard for the live human they’re targeting. For all the currently fashionable chatter about ‘mental health’, many people couldn’t care less about the feelings of anyone other than themselves and a few favourite celebrities.

Put yourself in the shoes of Gordon Elliott, a working class man who started at the very bottom of the industry and, through his own efforts, built up a stable which became one of the most successful in National Hunt history. He was an outlier who proved you could make it as a big-time trainer without family connections, money or privilege.

Now he sits amid the ruins of his reputation and his career. He’s had to watch some of his best horses being taken away to run in the care of rival trainers and he’s suffered vile personal abuse. It must have been the worst week of his life. He’s surely entitled to some shred of sympathy.

The great Russian writer, Anton Chekhov, wrote, “The most important thing is that no-one should be humiliated.” These days it seems necessary that anyone incurring the public wrath be humiliated as severely as possible.

In the novel 1984, George Orwell describes the ‘two minutes hate’ when, “A hideous ecstasy of fear and vindictiveness, a desire to kill, to smash faces in with a sledge hammer, seemed to flow through the whole group of people like an electric current, turning one against one’s will into a grimacing, screaming lunatic. And yet the rage that one felt was an abstract, undirected emotion which could be switched from one object to another like the flame of a blowlamp.” It’s a prophetic description of our hateful social media driven world.

Of course if you’re Mary Robinson or the Master of the Coombe or a senior figure in Davy Group stockbrokers, people forgive your mistakes and allow you to move quickly on.

No such forgiveness is forthcoming for a gruff, burly self-made Meath panel beater’s son whose lapse is no more serious than theirs. He will be the only one to suffer serious punishment and be treated as a pariah.

How on earth is that fair?