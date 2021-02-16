Gordon Elliott keen for Tiger Roll to attempt Grand National hat-trick but final decision rests with Michael O'Leary

Gordon Elliott will be disappointed if Tiger Roll does not run in this year's Randox Aintree Grand National after being allotted 11st 9lb, but he admits that the final decision will be made by owner Michael O’Leary.

The people's horse was denied the chance for a record-breaking hat-trick last year after the Coronavirus forced the cancellation of the 2020 edition, but Elliott intends to have the brilliant 11-year-old jumping out of his skin for April 10.

Whether he takes his place is another story, however, with Gigginstown House Stud supremo O'Leary, as well as his brother and racing manager Eddie, consistently questioning his participation if he has to burden a hefty weight.

Tiger Roll won three years ago off a mark of 150 (when carrying 10st 13lb) before defying a 9lb rise in 2019 (when carrying 11st 5lb) and the son of Authorized has a rating of 166 this time around with 11st 9lbs on his back should he take his bow.

“He has got 166 and he won off 159 two years ago when the race was last run. He seems in good form at home and we are looking forward to the race,” Elliot said as the weights were released today for the world's greatest steeplechase.

“You are always hoping you are going to be a couple of pounds less than what you have been given, but to be honest we will just smile and take it.

“I have to concentrate on training the horse and I just hope his owner lets the horse run in the race for the public. Everyone will be looking forward to seeing the horse run again in the Grand National, but Michael will make that decision.

“It will be disappointing for everyone if he doesn’t turn up, but as you know he makes the decisions. He is 7lb higher than what he won off before, but it is probably fair enough. If you look at him he is not the biggest horse in the world, but he really seems to enjoy those fences.”

Tiger Roll was pulled up when last seen in a Cross Country Chase at Cheltenham in November, but he could reappear this weekend in the Boyne Hurdle at Navan (a race he won en route to his second National success two years ago), although the ground is a worry for Elliott.

“He made a mistake the last day at Cheltenham and he was lame after the race, but thankfully he is OK now. We injected his stifles behind and thankfully he is back sound and moving very well and we are very happy with him at the moment.

"We will just keep our heads up and hopefully he will be OK for the rest of the season. He is in the Boyne Hurdle at the weekend, but the ground is very soft, so we might not run him.

"If it isn’t too bad he will run, as he has run in it the last two years. He is in good form and if the ground is right for him we would like to run him as it’s a race he has won before.”

Online Editors