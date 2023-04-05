Gordon Elliott hopes to give Davy Russell fitting send-off in Aintree Grand National

Gordon Elliott would love to give Davy Russell the chance of a fitting finale to his career at Aintree, with the ride on Galvin in the Randox Grand National reserved for the veteran jockey should he opt to take it.

Russell had retired from the weighing room in December, but answered an SOS from Cullentra House to return to the riding ranks when stable number one Jack Kennedy suffered a broken leg in January.

The 43-year-old was thrust straight into big-race action and scooped Grade One honours aboard Mighty Potter at the Dublin Racing Festival. But he endured a frustrating week at the Cheltenham Festival, failing to get on the scoreboard and standing himself down ahead of his intended ride on Conflated in them Gold Cup.

Elliott believes that would be the wrong way for Russell to bow out and feels Aintree is the perfect spot for the man who partnered Tiger Roll to back-to-back triumphs in the world's most famous steeplechase to take his curtain call.

"If Galvin is there, it is Davy's ride if he wants it," said Elliott.

"I suppose it all depends on if Jack gets back, but Davy has been a big part of Cullentra since I started training and he's coming to the end of his days. I wouldn't like to see him finish up on the note he finished on at Cheltenham.

"He was sore after Cheltenham and he made the decision he didn't feel 100 per cent right to ride in the Gold Cup. It was a big call, but that is the man he is - he would never do wrong by the horse and the owners.

"Obviously he was very sore and made the right decision not to ride on, but I would like to give him a better send-off than that. I don't think there would be any better way for him to finish off than in the National.

"If Jack doesn't come back there will be plenty of other rides for him at the meeting, but I'm not 100 per cent sure what he is going to do.

"I would like to see one last hurrah for him at Aintree. It's him and that's the type of jockey he is - you saw at the Dublin Racing Festival, up until he got the fall that he was riding like a man in his 20s.

"I think, for Davy Russell and for the whole of horse racing, he deserves a better send-off than if he finished at Cheltenham."

As well as Kennedy and Russell's injury absence, Elliott's other regular pilots Jordan Gainford and Sam Ewing have also been on the sidelines, with the latter suffering a broken arm last month.

However, the trainer is not worrying about jockey plans for Aintree, where he could have six runners in the big race itself.

He said: "Jack Kennedy is number one jockey here and I would hope we have him back.

"If we don't have him back, we will work from the top down and use the best available. That's where we are."

Elliott's National squad is spearheaded by last year's third Delta Work, while Galvin will also head to Merseyside with leading claims following his pleasing reappearance behind his stablemate in the cross-country at Cheltenham.

"Delta Work was third in the race last year, he got a little bit far back early but ran a very good race," continued Elliott.

"He was a little careful early but he's in great form and I couldn't be happier with him, he's working very well.

"Galvin - the drier the ground, the better a chance he has. He will have come on a lot from Cheltenham, he's in good form and I'm very happy with him."

Others set to represent the three-time Grand National-winning handler in the extended four-and-a-quarter-mile contest include Punchestown Grand National Trial winner Coko Beach, the classy Fury Road, last year's ninth Escaria Ten and Dunboyne, who was a staying-on third in the Kim Muir at the Cheltenham Festival.

"Coko ran very well in the race last year and finished eighth. He won the Grand National Trial at Punchestown," said Elliott.

"For Fury Road it is the first time stepping up to this trip. He's a Grade One horse and a classy horse. Again a bit of nice ground would suit him, but he's in very, very good form.

"Escaria Ten travelled well for a long way last year but just didn't get home. We're going to drop him in and take our time with him, ride him a little bit different this year.

"Dunboyne gets in off 10st. He's going to wear blinkers and stays really well. If he gets into a rhythm and doesn't get too far back early, he will come home strong."