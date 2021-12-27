Jockey Jack Kennedy in the parade ring after winning The Paddy Power Future Champions Novice Hurdle on Mighty Potter during day two of the Leopardstown Christmas Festival. Photo credit: Niall Carson/PA Wire.

Mighty Potter led home a Gordon Elliott one-two in the Paddy Power Future Champions Novice Hurdle at Leopardstown.

The four-year-old was third in the Royal Bond Novice Hurdle, also a Grade One event, at Fairyhouse last month and built on that performance to strike at 5-2.

A length and a half behind was stablemate Three Stripe Life, who was a 4-1 chance having won his hurdling debut in early November.

The performance of the winner was made even sweeter for Elliott as it was stable jockey Jack Kennedy’s first success since breaking his arm at Navan early last month.

“That was great and it’s great for Jack as it’s his first winner since coming back. It was a perfect result,” he said.

“I was happy the whole way until the second-last but he just got wiped out there, both horses did but they both showed guts and came back. They are two nice horses for the future.

“The winner is a big chaser, if you look at him, and he’s not going to be a horse until next year.”

Of possible Cheltenham targets Elliott said: “We’ll get today out of the way and then we’ll see what happens.”

Of Three Stripe Life Elliott also added: “I was very happy with him. It was only his second run over hurdles and he’s a very good horse.

“He’s raw, but Davy (Russell) was happy with him, he was a bit annoyed at himself as he got stopped at the second-last. He said there is a lot of improvement in him as well.”

Icare Allen ridden by Mark Walsh (left) jumps the last to go on to win The Paddy Power 'We Love A Good Christmas Jumper' 3-Y-O Maiden Hurdle during day two of the Leopardstown Christmas Festival. Photo credit: Niall Carson/PA Wire.

Icare Allen ridden by Mark Walsh (left) jumps the last to go on to win The Paddy Power 'We Love A Good Christmas Jumper' 3-Y-O Maiden Hurdle during day two of the Leopardstown Christmas Festival. Photo credit: Niall Carson/PA Wire.

Earlier, Icare Allen made a winning debut on Irish turf when taking the Paddy Power "We Love A Good Christmas Jumper" 3-Y-O Maiden Hurdle for Willie Mullins.

The three-year-old was previously trained by Anne-Sophie Pacault in France but changed hands earlier in the year and now runs in the silks of JP McManus.

Starting as the 13-8 favourite after winning his sole bumper start on the continent, the Mark Walsh-ridden gelding strode to a comfortable success - crossing the line three lengths ahead of Peter Fahey's 80-1 shot Privilege.

"He's a lovely horse and he did it very well," said Mullins.

"He has been working well at home and in fact the only bad bit of work he did was the one day I brought him away to see how good he was - he worked desperately."

Betfair cut the winner to 14-1 from 25-1 for the JCB Triumph Hurdle, and Mullins added: “I think he’s one that will go up through the ranks in those juvenile hurdles. The Dublin Racing Festival would look an obvious target at this point.

“He was very green over the first and was very green when he hit the front. I think there is improvement in him.”

Haut En Couleurs ridden by Paul Townend jumps the last to win The Paddy Power Games Beginners Chase during day two of the Leopardstown Christmas Festival. Photo credit: Niall Carson/PA Wire.

Haut En Couleurs ridden by Paul Townend jumps the last to win The Paddy Power Games Beginners Chase during day two of the Leopardstown Christmas Festival. Photo credit: Niall Carson/PA Wire.

Mullins secured a swift double as Haut En Couleurs took the Paddy Power Games Beginners Chase on his first start over fences.

Third in both the Triumph Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March and the Ballymore Champion Four Year Old Hurdle at Punchestown in May, Paul Townend steered the 1-3 favourite to a convincing five-and-a-half-length success ahead of stablemates Gentleman De Mee and Mt Leinster.

“Mt Leinster set a fair pace and had two good horses in behind,” he said.

“I think Haut En Couleurs looks like Arkle material and maybe Gentleman De Mee as well.

“I think both will improve for the run, I know Gentleman De Mee had a run but certainly Haut En Couleurs is going to improve.”