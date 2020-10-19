Gordon Elliott expects Jack Kennedy to make swift return but Davy Russell 'has long road in front of him'

Gordon Elliott isn't ruling out the likelihood of Jack Kennedy making a rapid-fire recovery to be available for Down Royal's marquee jumps meeting on Friday week but he admits that Davy Russell has "got a long road in front of him" after suffering a nasty neck injury.

The leading jockeys were injured at the same meeting in Limerick earlier this month with Russell fracturing his C6 vertebrae after a fall from Doctor Duffy in the Munster National which will see him sidelined for a lengthy spell.

The 41-year-old, who famously partnered Tiger Roll to successive victories in the Aintree Grand National (2018-'19), could miss the bulk of this year's jumps season but Elliott expects the "determined" Cork rider to make a full recovery.

"I was licking my lips the week before thinking that I have the two lads back in good form and both of them riding winners and bouncing off each other, it was great competition for who was going to ride what," Elliott said today.

"Jack had the fall first and Davy got his fall after but Davy is in good form, I do be talking to him most days and knowing Davy, he's that determined, it wouldn't shock me to see him back in January or February.

"But you know he's got a long road in front of him and hopefully he's back sooner rather than later because he has a lot of horses to ride in the yard."

Elliott gave a positive update on Kennedy with the Kerry jockey still in with a chance of making Down Royal on October 31/November 1 as the Meath trainer takes the wraps of top stars like Envoi Allen and Delta Work.

Read More

The Cullentra handler insists that the Dingle pilot – who fractured his shoulder just weeks after returning from a seven-month layoff with a broken leg – has been very "unlucky" with injury but he expects his class to shine through when he's fit to return.

"Jack has a big day tomorrow because I think he's back to see Paddy Kenny the surgeon tomorrow morning. He said he's feeling very well, he's been going to cryotherapy and he feels good. I'll be crossing everything that he's back for Down Royal," Elliott said.

"He has taken a lot of blows for someone so young but he will be grand, he's been unlucky. He'd a fall off Dallas Des Pictons in Leopardstown last February and a loose horse came along and galloped over him, that's unlucky.

"He got a hairline fracture of an old fracture when he got a soft fall in Limerick but Jack is only 21 years of age and he is a world-class jockey. For what he's done for 21 years of age, I think he's creeping up on 30 Grade One winners rode.

"He's ice cool, nothing fazes him. He's top class and Jack Kennedy at 21 years of age, what's he going to be like when he's 25?"

Online Editors