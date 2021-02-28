Gordon Elliott ‘cooperating fully’ with IHRB investigation into purported image of trainer posted on social media

Gordon Elliott will be “cooperating fully” with an investigation which has been launched into a purported image of the leading trainer which was posted on social media yesterday.

The image was posted and widely shared on Twitter yesterday, prompting the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB) to commence an investigation which is expected to deal with the matter swiftly.

The image appears to show Elliott sitting on a dead horse on the gallops while speaking on a phone and holding up two fingers in an apparent peace gesture and it has prompted heavy criticism of the Meath trainer on various social media platforms.

"The Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board are aware of an image circulating on social media and the matter is under investigation," Ireland's racing regulator said yesterday evening.

Elliott responded from his official Twitter account last night when stating: "I’m aware of a photo in circulation on social media. The I.H.R.B. have been in contact with me regarding this photo and I will be cooperating fully with their investigation."

Elliott is readying a star-studded team for the Cheltenham Festival later this month with the likes of Envoi Allen and Tiger Roll leading his charge, but the 42-year-old now finds himself at the centre of a storm off the track.

The IHRB confirmed earlier today that "the investigation is under way and it will be dealt with as quickly as possible” with their British counterparts, the British Horseracing Authority (BHA), welcoming that news in the wake of the "shocking picture".

"We hope the Irish authorities will quickly confirm how this shocking picture originated. Respect for horses is a fundamental value of our sport, contrary to the impression in this picture," a BHA statement said this afternoon.

"The IHRB have assured us that the investigation will be carried out as quickly as possible and that they will keep us informed as more information becomes available."

