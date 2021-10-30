Give Cyrname one more chance to get back on track

Forrest Gump said his mother reckoned “life was like a box of chocolates; you never know what you’re gonna get”.

I must admit, I’m starting to feel a bit like that about Cyrname, which can be a brilliant horse on a good day, but those good days are becoming few and far between lately.

Paul Nicholls’ charge won the 2019 Betfair Ascot Chase but since then, his record reads 12F1PP and I’ve been debating with myself whether to give him another chance in the Bet365 Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby this afternoon (3.05), priced around 11/10.

A winner of this race last year, he just didn’t fire in his latest two outings, and was reported to have respiratory problems when pulled up last time at Ascot in February. On paper, he looks a poor bet but he’s got two things strongly in his favour: a second wind operation over the summer, and the fact that he usually goes well after a break.

It’s worth remembering too that he was once the highest-rated chaser in training. He won this race last year following a 259-day break, and won other races when fresh, so the fact that we haven’t seen him since February is not a problem. I think I’ll give it a spin.

In fact, Nicholls swerved Cheltenham to try figure out what is wrong with the nine-year-old, and the word from the yard is that they have got him in good shape and that he’s fit and well and ready to go. Being honest, it’s a nervous bet, and it really is last-chance saloon for the gelding as far as I’m concerned!

Tom George’s Clondaw Castle is the one most likely to strike if Cyrname flops again, and Dan Skelton’s Shan Blue is also in with a shout.

Another horse that was pulled-up last time is Paisley Park, but he also gets a cautious vote to get his career back on track in the Grade Two Bet365 West Yorkshire Hurdle (2.30 Wetherby) and is expected to go off around 2/1.

I’ve won a few quid off this one down through the years, although I decided to oppose him at Cheltenham where he finished third behind Flooring Porter. As mentioned, he was pulled up in the Stayers’ Hurdle at Aintree when last seen – but I’m going to give him the benefit of the doubt and as he just didn’t seem himself.

Purely on ratings, he’s got the measure of his seven rivals, despite carrying a penalty, and the word on the street is that he’s also pleasing connections no end at home.

Emma Lavelle is starting off his season earlier than normal and has not ruled out sending him over fences soon. I suppose there’s a bit of a theme emerging in today’s column, as I’m also going to back Jerrysback in the Grade Three Bateaux London Gold Cup Handicap Chase (3.20 Ascot), which was pulled up in the Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse in April.

Philip Hobbs’ gelding has now gone eight races without success but quite a few of those were Grade Two contests, which is a bit above his level.

He placed in a couple of handicaps when rated in the 140s, but the assessor has cut him some slack, and I’ll be very disappointed if he doesn’t put in a bold run today off 138. At 8/1 or thereabouts, he can be taken each-way.

We’ve some Flat racing at Newmarket, and I’m quite keen on Bay Bridge around 11/8 in the Listed 888sport What’s Your Thinking James Seymour Stakes (3.33). Trained by Michael Stoute, he overcame a whopping 15lbs rise in the weights to land a handicap at York earlier this month, and that completed a hat-trick of wins for the three-year-old.

I think we’ll be seeing him in better events than Listed level soon enough, and he’s got a cracking chance in a five-runner race at what are generous odds in my book.

Paul and Oliver Cole’s Majestic Dawn is the biggest threat here, having won a decent enough handicap at Salisbury last time out.

I’ll have one other bet at Newmarket, where Zakouski should take all the beating around 9/4 in the Listed 888sport What’s Your Thinking Ben Marshall Stakes (4.08).

A winner of this race last year, Charlie Appleby’s five-year-old has won a couple of Group Two races including the Al Rashidiya at Meydan when last seen in February, in which the talented Lord Glitters came third.

Connections are selective in where exactly he’s entered, and he is still lightly raced for a five-year-old – but it’s certainly paying off with five wins from eight career races, and this step down in class makes it a straightforward penalty kick this afternoon.

Of the rest, Dante’s Pass is an interesting entry for Joseph O’Brien. He’s raced just twice in minor Irish events, winning both, and is the type from this yard that’s likely to improve.