Give Cyrname one more chance to get back on track

Trainer Paul Nicholls with Cyrname during a stable visit last year. The duo can secure back-to-back victories in the bet365 Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby. Photo: Adam Davy/PA Wire Expand
Close

Wayne Bailey

Forrest Gump said his mother reckoned “life was like a box of chocolates; you never know what you’re gonna get”.

I must admit, I’m starting to feel a bit like that about Cyrname, which can be a brilliant horse on a good day, but those good days are becoming few and far between lately.

Paul Nicholls’ charge won the 2019 Betfair Ascot Chase but since then, his record reads 12F1PP and I’ve been debating with myself whether to give him another chance in the Bet365 Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby this afternoon (3.05), priced around 11/10.

