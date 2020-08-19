Ghaiyyath can blaze trail at York to stay ahead of vintage International field

Aidan O'Brien has six victories to his name - including Japan last year - but it will take a scintillating performance from Magical if the Ballydoyle maestro is to make it a magnificent seven

Action starts with a bang on the opening day of the York Ebor meeting with the Group One Juddmonte International Stakes (3.15) promising to be one of the races of the Flat season.

Aidan O'Brien has six victories to his name - including Japan last year - but it will take a scintillating performance from Magical if the Ballydoyle maestro is to make it a magnificent seven.

The brilliant mare is a six-time Group One winner but she faces a stiff task against Charlie Appleby's hot-favourite Ghaiyyath in this €300,000 contest.

Only five go to post but it's quite a quintet with 10-furlong specialist Ghaiyyath bidding for a four-timer under William Buick having dazzled last time out in the Coral-Eclipse.

The Godolphin five-year-old threw the gauntlet down to Enable when setting a scorching pace at Sandown and John Gosden's wonder mare had no response with Appleby expecting more of the same from the son of Dubawi.

"We had a front-runner in Meydan in February thinking we'd be happy to take a lead, but they just aren't quick enough to be able to lead him and he could only do it for so long," Appleby said.

"If something wants to go a gallop and we can sit in behind, we'd be just as happy. He's got a long stride and it's more a matter of letting him get into his own comfortable rhythm."

This year's English 2,000 Guineas hero Kameko is on a retrieval mission at the 1m2½f trip for the first time with Kerry jockey Oisín Murphy critical of himself after Andrew Balding's charge came home fourth in the Sussex Stakes.

A bold bid is expected and the same can be said for Gosden's comprehensive Prince of Wales's Stakes winner Lord North but they may struggle to reel in Ghaiyyath and he can land the odds.

O'Brien is the sole Irish trainer represented on the Knavesmire today and his other runner Mogul is likely to carry plenty of support in the Group Two Great Voltigeur Stakes (2.45).

Ryan Moore's mount landed the Group Three Gordon Stakes on his last outing but the value may lie in William Muir's Pyledriver with the King Edward VII Stakes winner expected to bounce back to form having finishing down the field in a tactical Epsom Derby.

Meanwhile, the four-day Killarney Racing Festival also kicks into gear where the Kingdom Gold Cup Handicap (2.30) heads affairs with John Joseph Murphy's Brazos bidding to land the €40,000 prize for a second time.

The 2018 winner is high in the weights, however, and this may go the way of Chiricahua with the form of his Down Royal maiden win working out impressively and Ger Lyons' three-year-old can upset his older rivals.

Meanwhile, October's Prix de l'Opera is a "definite possibility" for Jessica Harrington's Alpine Star following her fine second behind Palace Pier in Sunday's Prix Jacques Le Marois at Deauville.

