Gerri Colombe to fly the flag for Ireland in Scilly Isles Chase

Trained by Gordon Elliott, Gerri Colombe is favourite for the Grade One Virgin Bet Scilly Isles Novices&rsquo; Chase at Sandown. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile Expand
Wayne Bailey

The best of the action this weekend takes place at the Dublin Racing Festival, but there’s an Irish-trained horse making the trip to England which is worth keeping on side.

Trained by Gordon Elliott, Gerri Colombe is favourite for the Grade One Virgin Bet Scilly Isles Novices’ Chase at Sandown (2.20) and trades at 11/10 at the time of writing, but I was expecting him to be odds-on, so I’m happy to take a slice of that.

