Galway Tenors, Spring Break and The Gamblers lead music line-up for Galway Races

Galway Tenors, Spring Break and The Gamblers lead the way for a hooley after the horses

The Galway Festival may be one of the key dates in the Irish racing calendar but given the array of talent set to feature across the seven-day showpiece, it is shaping up to be something of a musical bonanza as well.

Leading Monday’s musical line-up is The Galway Tenors, the duo Frank Naughton and Sean Costello following up last year’s Galway Races performance with another display of operatic brio, mixing renditions of ‘Nessum Dorma’ with traditional Irish laments like the ‘Fields of Athenry’.

Tuesday is 80s night. Spring Break tops the bill with their energetic covers of memorable chart-toppers like ‘All Night Long’ by Lionel Richie, ‘Simply The Best’ by Tina Turner and Madonna’s ‘Like A Prayer’. The six-piece describe themselves as ‘Europe’s premiere goodtime supergroup’, and one expects them to live up to that billing during Tuesday’s festivities.

Country star Derek Ryan

Derek Ryan is headlining Wednesday’s Country Music Day. Punters are expected to be in good spirits following the feature race of the day, the Tote Galway Plate, and the Carlow country star will be keen to extend that good feeling with one of his trademark stellar performances. Supporting Derek Ryan on the day will be Sean Slattery and The Connections, Rhythm Train DJ Set and Niall Doorhy.

On Thursday’s Ladies Day, a top prize of €10,000 is on offer for the best-dressed lady, sponsored by Connacht Hospitality Group, and €3,000 for the best hat. Renowned stylist Mandy Maher will be joined by social media influencer Rachel Gorry and Kieran O’Malley, Digital Marketing Manager for Connacht Hospitality Group, to judge the sartorial efforts of Ballybrit’s female contingent. Ladies Day coincides with the day of the Guinness Galway Hurdle so great colour and imagination is expected for one of the festival’s marquee days.

Spring Break

Broadcaster Arthur Gourounlian and stylist Marietta Doran will be onsite to judge Friday’s Most Stylish competition, sponsored by Athlone Town Centre. The theme of this year’s competition is sustainability, with judges looking to reward entrants who have restyled old clothing or accessories. The top prize is a €2,000 Athlone Town Centre gift card, a luxury two-night break in the four-star Sheraton Athlone Hotel with dinner and spa treatments, and a €500 voucher courtesy of Fields the Jeweller.

The Gamblers

The Gamblers lead the musical line-up over the weekend while Mad Hatters Family Fun Day brings the festival to a close on Sunday. With more than 20 free activities for children to enjoy on the day, and €32.50 advance family tickets entitling children to complimentary Galway Races backpacks on entry, the event promises to be a wholesome and lively time for all.