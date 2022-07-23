Jockey Patrick Mullins celebrates on Saldier after winning the Guinness Galway Hurdle during day four of the Galway Races Summer Festival at Ballybrit. Photo: Sportsfile

The 2022 Galway Races takes place next week, at full capacity for the first time in three years. 130,000 fans are expected to descend on Ballybrit for the festival. With over €2 million in prize-money up for grabs over 49 races, here is all you need to know.

Where and when is it on?

Ballybrit racecourse is the venue for the Galway Races, which take place from Monday July 25 to Sunday July 31

Where can I watch and follow the races?

RTÉ 2 will have live coverage from Monday to Thursday, which can also be accessed through the RTÉ player. TG4 will be televising the action on Friday and Saturday.

Where can I get tickets?

Tickets can be bought on the official website, with single day, multi-day and group packages still available.

What can I read about it on Independent.ie?

Eavan Murray talked to Galway Racecourse CEO Michael Moloney ahead of the seven-day festival.

When is Ladies Day?

This year's Ladies day is on Thursday July 28. There is a €10,000 cash prize for the best dressed lady, and a €3,000 cheque for best hat.

What's the feature race?

The feature event of the festival is the Galway Plate on Wednesday July 27 and is a must-watch with almost €160,000 on offer for the winner. El Barra (10/1), Gabynako (9/1) and Fire Attack (9/1) are the favorites. The Galway Handicap hurdle takes place the next day with Adamantly Chosen (7/1), HMS Seahorse (8/1), and Santa Rosse (8/1) amongst the favourites.

There are 49 races in total over the seven days.

What are the odds?

We'll be bringing you the best selection of tips, reports and reaction that you could hope for in our special The Galway Punter supplement free with the Irish Independent and on Indpependent.ie on each day of the festival.