Wesley Joyce ‘further stabilised’ but still in intensive care after fall at Tuesday’s Galway Races

Wesley Joyce on board Crowns Major at last year's Galway Races Summer Festival. The Moyross jockey had a fall from Red Hell at the 2022 event. Photo credit: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Jockey Wesley Joyce remains in intensive care at University Hospital Galway following his fall at Galway on Thursday.

Joyce was riding Red Heel for Michael Mulvany when he was unseated early in the Arthur Guinness Irish EBF Corrib Fillies Stakes, a seven-furlong Listed event.

The five-year-old, who Joyce won a Curragh handicap on earlier this month, was disputing the lead when appearing to stumble at the road crossing, sending his rider crashing to the turf.

The jockey was treated on course by racecourse doctor Professor McAnena before being transferred to hospital and Dr Jennifer Pugh, the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board's senior medical officer, provided an update on the IHRB's Twitter account on Friday morning which read:

"Wesley's condition has further stabilised overnight.

"The majority of his injuries are in his chest and he will remain sedated in ICU to rest and be monitored over the coming days.

"The IHRB wish to reiterate our thanks to the team at University Hospital Galway and racecourse doctor, Professor McAnena, for their excellent care at the racecourse and in the hospital."