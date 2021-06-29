Weld delight as punters set for return to Ballybrit

Trainer Dermot Weld: Delighted by the prospect of punters returning for the Galway Races this summer. Photo: Sportsfile

Dermot Weld believes that “people are synonymous with the Galway Races” as the legendary trainer welcomed the news that Ballybrit is planning to host 5,000 spectators for each day of their week-long extravaganza next month.

Galway chiefs are hopeful that their “work in the background” with Horse Racing Ireland (HRI) will allow 35,000 people in total to enter through the gates – pending Government approval – for one of the most integral meetings in the Irish racing calendar (July 26 to August 1).

Weld, dubbed the ‘King of Ballybrit’, has enjoyed extraordinary success in Galway with many a victory welcomed back to the winner’s enclosure amid a wall of sound from punters and the 72-year-old is delighted at the prospect of a decent crowd returning.

“It’s great news for Galway, it’s a traditional summer festival and people are synonymous with it. It’s always been very enjoyable and a special place for me down through the years. I’ve been fortunate enough to be leading trainer there 29 times,” Weld said.

Current Covid-19 restrictions have a cap of 200 spectators at a race meeting but that is expected to increase to 500 from July 5 onwards while a successful pilot event on Irish Derby Day saw 1,000 racegoers at the Curragh last Saturday.

“The Derby weekend was brilliantly organised,” Weld added. “It was really nice to see racing being enjoyed by everybody and it went off without a hitch. It was refreshing to hear that noise from spectators and feel the atmosphere, every little helps.”