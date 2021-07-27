Small but loyal band of racegoers fan the embers at opening day of Galway Races

In many ways, it felt like a large wedding, with everyone huddled together in an open-sided marquee close to the parade ring.

Faces became familiar. Conversations were clearly audible.

The Galway Races with a thousand punters. With face masks, social distancing and a vaccine centre on site. In the rain. Is it any wonder some people were fretting about how this would go?

Granted, it would have been better with the 5,000 people the organisers had hoped for. But in the absence of the four, the one made the best of things.

Ballybrit has always been a barometer of the nation – it has seen it all. The greased palms during the Celtic Tiger, its fall-out, and then the comeback.

It’s no different this time. But now, it tells of a mood of resilience.

A big sign with the Galway Races branding that read “Thanks for getting vaccinated” was an incongruous reminder of the times we live in.

All the chairs in the recovery room of the vaccine centre were lined up neatly inside but the place itself was closed by the time the first race began in the afternoon. Having both running together might have been a bit too strange.

There was an almost ritualistic feel about opening day , with this small band of loyal patrons of the turf fiercely fanning the embers of the fire, keeping it going, nursing it back to life so that it might burn all the stronger next time round.

After last year’s crushing disappointment when racing had to take place behind closed doors, the delight at its return is palpable.

And so, the unique atmosphere of the Galway Races still seems to be somehow there, it has just been distilled down into a 70 proof volume – there’s less of it but it has still the same kick.

The live band helped hugely – belting out familiar favourites like Galway Girl and N17 just like old times.

Mind you, not everyone was content with this drastically slimmed down version.

“It’s a bit of a shambles,” said Joey Cox from Eyrecourt in Galway, who has been coming to the races for the last 30 years.

He wasn’t happy with the set up, he knew nobody, because the people he enjoys meeting up with every year in Ballybrit couldn’t come and he paid almost €9 for sausage and chips, which he said was “very dear”.

"It’s not the same as it was. I have a ticket for tomorrow but I’d be hard put to come back,” he said.

But mostly, people were just relieved to be here at all.

Ruby Walsh’s family – wife Gillian and their four young daughters, Elsa, Gemma, Erica and Isabelle, were happily strolling around, soaking up the atmosphere of the races they love so much.

"It’s great to be back,” said Gillian. “The restrictions make everything feel a bit weird but it’s a start.”

In the fashion stakes, turning heads was a lot easier in a crowd this small but even in traditional attendance, this would have been easily managed by sisters Carine Hynes from Sligo – her hat a sphere of butterflies – and Tracy McGuinness from Killybegs in Co Donegal – in a sphere of flowers.

"People are saying to us that they’re coronavirus hats,” Tracy said in dismay. “But I said they’re for social distancing.”

She was delighted with a small win on Black Cat Bobby in the second race. Her husband was supposed to come too but he put his back out, she said ruefully.

"People are making the most of a crazy situation ,” she said of the atmosphere.

For the O’Driscoll family from Ballyhooly, Co Cork, this was almost a return to normal. They had 18 members of the family back at Ballybrit, joining mother and grandmother, Josie O’Driscoll, who has been coming here for the past 50 years.

"It’s a bit sad – you’d miss the crowds,” said Josie. “But we’re just glad to be back.”

Her daughter Trish Ronan backed Maud Gonne Spirit 20/1 in the third race and won €200.

"She does it every year,” said her husband, David, only mildly disgruntled at his own bad luck by comparison.

And indeed, the bookies were off to a flying start on day one of the festival, with Ladbrokes hailing the opening day a success.

Favourites backers were let down with big priced winners like Black Cat Bobby at 14/1 and Maud Gonne Spirit at 18/1 ensuring it was a day for the bookies.

There was a big downpour between the first and second races, changing the going from “good” earlier on to “yielding to soft” – making conditions perfect for Dermot Weld’s winner, Coltor, with Finian Maguire on board, in the feature race of the day.

The Connacht Hotel Handicap is affectionately known as the Amateur Derby, and one every amateur jockey wants to win. It is a race close to Weld’s own heart, he revealed afterwards, having won it four times himself – for the first time at the age of just 15.

But this was Weld’s first victory in the race since Midnight Music in 2012.

"It’s a lovely race to win,” he said.

“Finny was with me for a couple of years, is a very talented guy and has been in France riding successfully for the past six weeks.

" He came back especially to ride today and this is the owner Mischa Bucher’s, son of Eva Haefner of Moyglare Stud."

But it was disappointment for jockey Patrick Mullins, who had hoped to finally have a win in the Amateur Derby, aboard the diminutive Hook Up.

In the past 20 years, only two horses have carried more than 11 stone to victory and so he was down to his minimum weight for this one.

Coming in fourth, afterwards he said she had run a good race.

"We just ended up too far back. Maybe next year,” he said with a smile, as he headed off to the weighing room.