Small but loyal band of racegoers fan the embers at opening day of Galway Races

Carina Hynes, of Sligo, turned plenty of heads at Galway Races yesterday. Photo: Ray Ryan Expand
Aideen Murphy, left, and Orla Keane, from Galway, during day one of the Galway Races Summer Festival at Ballybrit Racecourse. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile Expand
Martin Cummins, of Boyle, studies his race card while social distancing at the first day of the Galway Races Festival . Photo: Ray Ryan Expand

Aideen Murphy, left, and Orla Keane, from Galway, during day one of the Galway Races Summer Festival at Ballybrit Racecourse. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Martin Cummins, of Boyle, studies his race card while social distancing at the first day of the Galway Races Festival . Photo: Ray Ryan

In many ways, it felt like a large wedding, with everyone huddled together in an open-sided marquee close to the parade ring.

Faces became familiar. Conversations were clearly audible.

The Galway Races with a thousand punters. With face masks, social distancing and a vaccine centre on site. In the rain. Is it any wonder some people were fretting about how this would go?

