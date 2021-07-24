‘Shark’ has mighty mare Skyace primed for Galway Hurdle upset  

Skyace, with Jody McGarvey up, on their way to winning the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares Novice Hurdle Championship Final on day two of the Fairyhouse Easter Festival at the Fairyhouse Racecourse in Ratoath, Meath. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Skyface is prepped for another giant-killing mission with trainer John ‘Shark’ Hanlon insisting that he “definitely wouldn’t put anyone off” the large odds available on the rags-to-riches story continuing in next week’s Galway Hurdle.

The six-year-old mare, purchased for just £600 from Willie Mullins, has defied her lowly price tag to win six times in the last 13 months and Hanlon believes she has “done nothing wrong” ahead of next Thursday’s mission at Ballybrit.

“Every time she runs, it seems like she’s a bit disregarded, she’s never too short and has won at big prices for us,” Hanlon told the Racing Post. “We’re going into a handicap with a Grade One winner and she also won a Grade Three and a Listed race last season. She’s done nothing wrong. She goes there with a very live chance. I definitely wouldn’t put anyone off at 25/1.”

Around €10m is expected to be wagered across the seven-day marathon, but this weekend is very much the calm before the storm with today’s Gowran Park Flat card the sole Irish action.

Betting options are slim but Mise Le Meas could be up to landing the opening Auction Series Fillies’ Maiden (1.40) under Ben Coen after Johnny Murtagh’s juvenile performed with credit when third in a Curragh maiden on debut.