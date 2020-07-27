'Princess' can upset Mullins battalion and land big prize in family affair on first day

It's a family affair on day one at the Galway Races with the Mullins brothers - Willie, Tony and Tom - battling to take home the spoils in the prestigious Connacht Hotel Handicap, formerly known as the GPT.

Champion jumps trainer Willie Mullins has strength in numbers with a quintet of contenders hoping to maintain his stranglehold on the contest but his siblings will be out to foil him with Tony saddling the exciting Princess Zoe, while Tom sends outsider Takarengo into battle as the action kicks off.

4.10 Claregalwayhotel.ie Irish EBF Maiden 2yo 7f

Dermot Weld had farmed this maiden until recent years and relies on Blue For You - sixth on debut - this time around but Aidan O'Brien's Wembley is the obvious starting point having been placed on both of his starts in Curragh maidens.

He is unlikely to represent any type of value, though, and could go off odds-on so an alternative is sought with Trusted Ally a solid selection having ran a belter when third on his debut at Limerick earlier this month.

Michael O'Callaghan's two-year-old is open to further improvement having just run out of rope to be beaten a neck at the line with the extra half a furlong sure to help the son of Territories. Leigh Roche's mount is a strong traveller which is unlikely to be held up as far off the pace on this occasion and he is tipped to get things off to a flier.

Verdict: Trusted Ally can be a friend to punters in the opener.

4.40 Claytonhotelgalway.ie Handicap 3yo 7f

Favourites have a poor record here with just one hotpot obliging in the last decade and a series of big priced-winners (20/1, 12/1, 16/1, 14/1 and 12/1) have prevailed in the last eight years alone.

Value is sought outside of the market principals and the Gordon Elliott-trained Sister Eliza is an interesting challenger towards the bottom of the handicap.

The Footstepsinthesand filly finished down the field on all three of her starts in maidens over the last month but this should be far more to her liking with Stephen Mooney taking a valuable 7lbs off her back.

Verdict: Sister Eliza (e/w) may be the smartest play in a tricky affair.

5.15 Galmont.com & Galwaybayhotel.com Handicap Division I 7f

There may not be anything quite the ilk of last year's winner Make A Challenge waiting to make a remarkable ascent in class but Lady Scathach is clearly a mare on the upgrade.

Tom McCourt's five-year-old is on a hat-trick mission after facile victories at Navan and Leopardstown in recent weeks and a 6lb penalty might not be enough to halt her gallop under regular partner Danny Sheehy.

With conditions and the trip in her favour, the daughter of Zoffany can secure a sixth career win, while Conor O'Dwyer's Pulsating is one to keep an eye on at the foot of the weights as she has been knocking on the door recently with successive seconds.

Verdict: Lady Scathach can land the three-timer for McCourt and Sheehy.

5.45 Galmont.com & Galwaybayhotel.com Handicap Division II 7f

The second division sees Denis Hogan with strong claims to hold onto the prize he won 12 months ago and Atlas will be towards the head of affairs under Joey Sheridan following his narrow win at Leopardstown.

A 6lb rise shouldn't weigh him down but preference is for the younger and more progressive The Mpex Kid, a horse three years his junior with bags of potential.

Dot Love's charge was bounding further clear at the line when scoring at Fairyhouse last month and an 11lb rise is unlikely to be enough to see Mikey Sheehy's mount denied on just his sixth career start for the Westmeath trainer.

Verdict: Love can leave her mark with The Mpex Kid.

6.15 Easyfix Handicap 1m4½f

Course form around Ballybrit is money in the bank as the undulations have caught out many over the years and it's a huge asset to know that a horse handles the tough conditions.

Tony Martin's Share The Honour is one to keep onside as a result with the seven-year winning at the 2018 festival before coming home third here 12 months ago.

His most recent start when third in a Leopardstown handicap was encouraging and it should have him spot on for today while the booking of former champion Flat jockey Colin Keane is another major plus.

In an ultra-competitive renewal, Joseph O'Brien's Grace To Grace is also one to keep an eye on if the first reserve gets a run as she has made the frame in her two Galway starts, including victory here last October.

Verdict: Share The Honour can show his liking for Galway once again.

6.45 Connacht Hotel (Qualified Riders) premier Handicap 2m1f

It would be fitting should Patrick Mullins claim the amateur prize he has so badly craved throughout a glittering riding career aboard Sharjah, a horse that brought him Galway Hurdle success two years ago as well as a pair of Grade One triumphs.

The duo are likely to carry favouritism in the €75,000 day one highlight after an encouraging reappearance when fourth behind Dermot Weld's Dalton Highway (joint top weight today) in a race which his father Willie has dominated in recent seasons when taking the last three renewals.

None of those victors have been his most fancied runner in the betting market, however, so the five Closutton runners should be respected with last year's winner Great White Shark - once again partnered by Jody Townend - likely to be in mix.

There has been just one winning favourite in the last decade so value is needed and it may pay to take heed that just one horse has carried more than 11 stone to victory over the two-mile trip during that time.

Charles Byrnes' Run For Mary carries 11-1 but stamina is assured having scored over this trip at Thurles last October and she is a big danger but this contest may revolve around Tony Mullins' Princess Zoe and Joseph O'Brien's A Wave Of The Sea.

German recruit Princess Zoe (10-13) was a comfortable winner of the Ladies Derby on just her second Irish start, while Grade One-winning juvenile hurdler A Wave Of The Sea comes here having blown the cobwebs off at Tipperary last month and warrants respect, although he may not be able to match the Finian Maguire-ridden Princess Zoe.

Verdict: Princess Zoe ticks a lot of boxes and can take this big pot.

7.15 Eventus H'cap 3yo 1m4½f

Top weight Elizabethofaragon carries a 6lb penalty having just got up to land the Ulster Oaks at Down Royal on Friday and Aidan O'Brien's charge looks like she will thrive once again over this longer trip.

Killian Hennessy, fresh from winning the Group Three Ballysax Stakes, takes 7lbs off and can do the business in the saddle once again despite some decent opposition.

John Joe Murphy's Celtic Crown scored at Ballinrobe last week and should improve when stepped up in trip, while the powerful stables of Weld and Jessica Harrington are also respected in a competitive affair.

Verdict: Elizabethofaragon can bring up her hat-trick under Hennessy.

7.45 Monami Construction (QR) Maiden 1m4½f

Mullins has landed five of the last eight runnings, all in the hands of his son Patrick, and the pair hold leading claims once again with Mt Leinster, which was last seen when a close fourth in a Grade Two Novice Hurdle at Naas in February.

The Closutton maestro may be foiled by Weld, though, with the master of Rosewell House showing confidence in Ciel D'Afrique to send him to Galway after just two starts.

He followed a decent debut with a fine second at Fairyhouse earlier this month and the age allowance as well as the booking of crack amateur Jamie Codd make him good value to upset the odds and land the last.

Verdict: Ciel D'Afrique can finish the day in style for Weld and Codd.