Paul Townend brings Great White Shark home to clinch one-two for Willie Mullins in Handicap Hurdle

Paul Townend celebrates with the trophy after winning the Guinness Handicap Hurdle onboard Great White Shark during day five of the 2020 Galway Races Summer Festival. Photo credit: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
The Storyteller (100-30) bounced back in style to take the Arthur Guinness Chase.
A former Cheltenham Festival winner, he was pulled up in the Galway Plate on Wednesday but was right back to his best as he cruised home under Keith Donoghue.
Ian Almond, assistant to winning trainer Gordon Elliott, said: “The other day (Galway Plate) was obviously the plan, but it went a bit pear-shaped. Davy (Russell) did the right thing and looked after him as he’d never have got back into it after what he did at the first few fences.
“He did it easy there and it paid off. He is a great horse and everywhere he turns up he never lets you down.”
Mindsmadeup survived an error two out to land the €50,000 Guinness Galway Blazers Handicap Chase for Matthew Smith and Robbie Power.
Smith said of his 11-2 winner: “We were in two minds to run him this morning and two of the owners Shay Gillen and Tom McGrady decided to let him take his chance.
“This race was the plan last year, but unfortunately he was lame the day before the race so we had to pull him out and it was the target again.
“The intention was to hopefully win and get him up a few pounds and he’ll go for the Kerry National now.
“It was lovely to get and Robbie gave him some ride in fairness to him.”