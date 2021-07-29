Oisin Murphy’s Alcohol Free beats star colt to end Jeff Smith’s long wait

Alcohol Free and Oisin Murphy after winning the Qatar Sussex Stakes during day two of the Goodwood Festival. Photo: PA Wire

Alcohol Free won the £1 million (€1.17m) Qatar Sussex Stakes to give owner Jeff Smith his second victory in one of the season’s marquee mile races, 37 years after his first victory in it.

“Back then, I had jet-black hair, no worries in the world, thought it was very easy and that I’d be able to come back and do it any time,” Smith, the doyen of British racehorse owners, said.

Ridden by champion jockey Oisin Murphy, Alcohol Free, a 7/2 shot, beat Jim Bolger’s favourite Poetic Flare, the star three-year-old colt over the distance this season, by a length and three-quarters.

Snow Lantern, the other filly in the race, was a further three-quarters of a length back in third.

Early on, with the field buffeted by the wind, and there being no pace, Murphy struggled to get cover, a prerequisite for the filly to produce her best. But he was able eventually to slot her in on the outside, albeit further back than ideal, although it did mean that when he wanted to go after Poetic Flare his passage would not be held up by traffic.

She hit the front a furlong out and, although the runner-up did not go down without a fight, she slogged it out to win emphatically.

“She’s right up there with the best I’ve had,” said Smith, 75, who bought his first horse in 1976 and whose previous Sussex Stakes winner was Chief Singer.

Read More

He has also owned popular people’s horses Lochsong and Persian Punch. “I know I’ve got a few horses but we’re not a Coolmore or Godolphin, so it’s quite something to win it twice. David Bowe, my stud manager, bought her from Ireland as a foal for €40,000. I can’t take any credit.

“I told him he’d paid too much for her. I know you can make excuses for a lot of horses but there has always been an excuse for her (three) defeats. You could argue that, with a bit of luck and better draws, she’d be unbeaten.

“Chief Singer won the St James’s Palace in a canter and was unlucky to meet El Gran Senor in the Guineas. We dropped him back to six furlongs to win the July Cup and we debated doing the same with her because she’s so fast, but she got no cover in the Falmouth.

“She was left in front and she needs a target. I was just concerned that didn’t happen today.”

Murphy, who returned from a three-month ban handed to him by the French racing authorities in mid-March after testing positive for cocaine, is now 11 winners clear of William Buick in defence of his title.

“Alcohol Free is so, so talented and what a thrill I got from that,” he said. “I’ve won this race before on Lightning Spear and last year it all went wrong on Kameko. You just have to keep kicking in this game.”

Victory put her trainer Andrew Balding, who is enjoying his best season, above Aidan O’Brien in the trainers’ championship and he is now clipping the heels of the leader, Charlie Appleby.

“She’d have gone close in the Guineas if she had a better draw [11 of 11],” said Balding. “But I’ll take this. On her day, this filly is as good as anything.

“Just watching her at home is a pleasure. We have to keep swapping lead horses to stop them becoming demoralised. She doesn’t need a trainer - she does it all herself.”

Meanwhile, Lady Bowthorpe is fancied to break her Group One duck by landing the Qatar Nassau Stakes at Goodwood today.

William Jarvis’s filly was unlucky having to shift round rivals in the Falmouth Stakes before flying home in fourth place.

She just failed to catch yesterday’s Sussex Stakes winner Alcohol Free and the third, Snow Lantern.

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2021]