Mark Enright hails Gordon Elliott for helping to beat depression following remarkable 1,155/1 Galway brace

Mark Enright may have been in the "last-chance saloon" last winter when he decided to end his days as a freelance jockey, but the Limerick rider was left dining at Irish racing's top table last night.

Clarcam's (33/1) shock success in the Galway Plate for owners Gigginstown House Stud spearheaded a remarkable 1,155/1 double for Enright in what was a red-letter day for him as Gordon Elliott's eight-year-old, a dual Grade One winner in his novice chasing days, enjoyed free rein at the head of affairs to take the €250,000 showpiece in fine style by six lengths.

Enright, who has charted his ongoing battle with depression in recent years, was over the moon after the biggest success of his career and paid tribute to Elliott for his support when at a crossroads in his riding career.

"I made a decision after Christmas as the freelance thing wasn't working out all that well for me.

"I asked Gordon one day in Naas for a job and he said come in whenever you want," a delighted Enright said.

"I'm in there four or five mornings a week now and he's been brilliant. He gives you great confidence riding for him. It's unbelievable and any day you ride for Gordon Elliott, you have a chance.

"He's a brilliant trainer, you just get so much confidence from him when he tells you, 'Go out and ride him like the best horse in the race'. My job was very easy as I had a very willing partner, I only sat on his back."

It was the first time for Enright, who garnered his nickname 'Fish' when some former housemates refused him permission to get a goldfish, to make it around in the Plate and he was also on the board earlier on day three with Jessica Harrington's Rovetta (33/1) striking in the Mares Handicap Hurdle on a momentous day.

