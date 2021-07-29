Make-up artist ‘blown away’ to win Best Dressed at Galway Ladies Day

Hayley Coleman winner of the Best Dressed Lady competition at ladies day of the Galway races. Photo: Ray Ryan

A MAKE-UP artist who has helped many other women get ready for Ladies Day at the Galway Races in the past was ‘blown away’ to win the title of Best Dressed.

Hayley Coleman (36), a mother of two originally from Westport, Co Mayo and now living in Galway, was thrilled with her success after often competing before but getting “nowhere,” she laughed.

She only got the tickets for Ladies Day a few days ago and a mad scramble ensued to get an appropriate outfit for the day.

Her handcrafted crown in gold and pink flowers and neutral feathers comes from Tina Hemlock in Cork. “I always wear her headpieces every year, they’re incredible,” said Hayley, adding that she wanted to ‘showcase her work and wear something that she is all about.’

Tina posted it to her in time for the Races, she said. She teamed it with a dusty pink jumpsuit designed by Kevan Jon from Harper in Galway, with bag and sandals from TK MAXX.

She was selected in a virtual process judged by ‘Style Me Curvy’ blogger and influencer Louise O’Reilly.

“It was such a difficult task narrowing down even a top five, yet alone picking a winner,” said Louise. “The sense of style was truly fabulous and I was really impressed by the attention to detail from everybody.”

Contestants were encouraged to enter from the comfort and safety of their own homes and uploaded their photo to Instagram using the hashtag #HerBestDressed.

“This year’s winner really stood out for me as someone with great taste and style – teaming a perfect balance of chic tailoring with such an incredibly detailed and interesting head piece – all perfectly completed with the right accessories too.”.

“It’s mental. I just can’t believe it. I’d be here every year and I’ve just never won anything or gotten anywhere so it’s just surreal and it’s lovely,” said Hayley. She wins a two night deluxe stay at Fota Island Resort and Spa.

The winner of the Best Hat was Melissa McGirr from Tyrone – a virtual winner who was not on the course today. Her creation from Ashleigh Myles was an orange spiked cable ties headpiece, made from over 300 hand-painted recycled cable ties on a base of orange brocade fabric.

The last time Hayley was at the Races was in 2019 – before the pandemic struck and she was 38 weeks pregnant with her son, Joshua, who is now two years old. Then, she wore a dress from Beauty and the Bump in Newry, she said. “They thought it was crazy but it was tradition at that stage so I just had to do it.”

She also entered virtually last year, she said, when the races were held behind closed doors.

Galway is one of the highlights of the social calendar for her and she can’t remember how many times she has come to the races - but she never expected to win and says she would have done make up for many other women during race week when she used to work in MAC in Galway.

And while she has dressed up to go out for dinner since the pandemic hit, this was the first time that she was able to pull out all the stops and attend something big. “It’s so nice. Just the last year we’ve done nothing and it’s lovely to see the colour and glam back again.”