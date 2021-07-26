‘Lynwood’ has the ability to strike ‘Gold’ for Harrington

There where the course is, Delight makes all of the one mind, The riders upon the galloping horses, The crowd that closes in behind.

From At Galway Races (William Butler Yeats).

Who would have thought that Covid would be still causing problems at the Galway Festival for the second year running? And that the once-famous crowd which Yeats mentions in his poem will be limited to 1,000 people each day this week?

It’s an improvement on last year, I suppose, and we’ve all become used to watching sport on TV, rather than attending in the flesh. Let’s hope for a great week, nonetheless, and if we can eke out a profit from the old enemy, all the better.

The Connacht Hotel (Q.R.) Handicap (6.15) might not be the easiest race to go to battle with the bookmakers in, but at 20/1 in the early markets yesterday, Jessica Harrington’s Lynwood Gold looks a bit of value each-way, with Foveros likely to go off as favourite around 9/2.

A son of Mastercraftsman, Lynwood Gold’s sixth place of nine in a handicap at Listowel in June looks disappointing on paper, but he was very slow to get going at the start and lost a good bit of ground, so I’m going to overlook that effort. A good fourth in a competitive handicap at the Curragh previously off 1lb higher than today’s 88, he’s in with a decent chance of winning – and certainly has strong place claims.

In the following Eventus Handicap (6.45), I’m quite keen on Aidan O’Brien’s National Ballet, which I’m hoping to back at around 5/1. The Deep Impact colt got off the mark in a handicap when rated 74 at Limerick this month and while he’s now up to 86, it’s very interesting to note that he’s got some entries in a couple of Group races for later on this season.

Dermot Weld has a few runners today and Zumoradda is a nice price around 12/1 for the Claytonhotelgalway.ie Handicap (4.40) with Colin Keane on board. The three-year-old filly has not yet tasted success, but she went close a couple of times and hit 1/5 in-running on Betfair before getting beaten by a short head in a Roscommon handicap, and was later placed in a decent handicap at Leopardstown.

She just wasn’t herself last time out in another handicap at Roscommon and was reported to be blowing hard afterwards, so that race is best ignored and she remains open to improvement. Cisco Disco is the big danger to the bet and will probably go off as favourite around 7/2 for up-and-coming trainer Jack Davison.

He completed a quick handicap double at Roscommon and Listowel recently, although life will now be tougher with his rating going up from 61 to today’s 79 following those victories.

Finally, Weld’s Ciel D’afrique is tipped to finish off the evening on a high note in the Monami Construction (Q.R.) Maiden, priced at 7/2 or thereabouts. I backed this one in a maiden here last year where he had to settle for second place to Mt Leinster, a Willie Mullins gelding which has since gone on to win two amateur races.

Ciel D’afrique was last seen in November when runner-up in a maiden at the Curragh where he looked almost certain to win, hitting 1/50 in-running before going down to Lady Dahlia.

He’s very lightly raced for a four-year-old and it’s surely a matter of time before he finally gets his head in front.

Stat attack: Willie Mullins the one to follow at Galway

At one time, making money at Galway was as simple as backing anything trained by Dermot Weld and in 2011, for example, he had an incredible 17 winners from 39 runners.

Things have been leaner recently – Weld had just two winners last year from 21 runners, and one winner the year before from 18 runners. Lately, the trainer to follow at Galway has been Willie Mullins.

Since 2015, he’s had 61 winners from 241 runners (25pc). Had you put a tenner on each, you’d be in profit to the tune of €373 to SP.

Although primarily a National Hunt trainer, his strike-rate on the Flat at the Galway Festival during that period is particularly impressive with 19 winners from 56 bets (34pc).

Flat maiden races were the most reliable source of winners with nine wins from 16 bets (56pc), and a profit of €93 to a €10 stake at SP.

Lucky 31 for Galway and Goodwood

4.10 GALWAY, ANCHORAGE (TODAY)

With 65 winners from 135 bets since 2008 (48pc), you wouldn’t go too far wrong following the favourite in maiden races at the Galway Festival and Aidan O’Brien’s Anchorage catches the eye at 5/4 in the Claregalwayhotel.ie Irish EBF (C & G) Maiden. A son of Galileo, he showed plenty of promise when third on his debut at Naas earlier this month where he put in a very strong finish.

3.35 GOODWOOD, STRADIVARIUS (TUESDAY)

Trained by John and Thady Gosden, Stradivarius is now aged seven and he finished fourth behind some younger horses in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot. He met a little bit of trouble in-running and had to move towards the rail to find space, at which point he improved. Frankie Dettori went easy on him when it was clear he wasn’t going to win and he has a great opportunity to put things right at 11/10 in the Goodwood Cup Stakes.

4.35 GALWAY, EMILIE GRAY (TUESDAY)

While Dermot Weld’s filly is yet to win in four attempts and has become a little frustrating to follow, the daughter of Dubawi has perhaps been a little unlucky to meet a few decent sorts. However, unless one of the unraced entries turns out to be something special, she should have the measure of the opposition here and this offers a fantastic opportunity to finally lose the maiden tag around 7/4.

3.35 GOODWOOD, POETIC FLARE (WEDNESDAY)

Jim Bolger has not won the Sussex Stakes before but Poetic Flare looks set to change all that and deserves to be as short as 8/11 in the ante-post betting markets. Bolger has said that the 2,000 Guineas winner is still improving, and having narrowly failed to win the Irish Guineas, the son of Dawn Approach was back to his brilliant best when taking the St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot out by just over four lengths.

3.35 GOODWOOD, AUDARYA, (THURSDAY)

A good case could be made for quite a few runners in the Fillies’ Nassau Stakes, but Audarya makes plenty of appeal at around 9/4. The James Fanshawe-trained five-year-old has yet to win a Group One in Britain but has two top-level victories to her credit, at Deauville and Keeneland, and certainly wasn’t disgraced when runner-up to Love in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot last time.