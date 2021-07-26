| 14.9°C Dublin

‘Lynwood’ has the ability to strike ‘Gold’ for Harrington

Wayne Bailey

A disappointing effort at Listowel is best overlooked as he was slowly away

Lynwood Gold looks a good choice to back at Galway on Monday. Credit: Racing Post Expand

There where the course is, Delight makes all of the one mind, The riders upon the galloping horses, The crowd that closes in behind.

 

From At Galway Races (William Butler Yeats).

