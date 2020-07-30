| 14.5°C Dublin

'Leinster' can climb mountain but Aramon faces an uphill battle

Mt Leinster on the road to victory on Monday under Patrick Mullins. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile Expand

Patrick Mullins

'Rain, rain go away and come again another day'

I found myself humming that childhood rhyme yesterday as I sat in our new changing room, the glass-walled panoramic Champagne bar. The first glass-walled changing room in the world I suspect, but with precious few souls around to see we've got on with the job at hand.

My ride in today's Galway Hurdle, Aramon, wants nice quick ground to be at his best, so every drop of rain that fell yesterday felt like a nail in the coffin of our chance.

