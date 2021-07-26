Lee set to follow in his father’s footsteps as Sole Pretender threatens to parachute him into big time

Talking has never made any horse prevail so you won’t hear Norman Lee getting carried away about the chances of stable star Sole Pretender in this week’s Guinness Galway Hurdle, but he certainly won’t be overawed by the company he’ll be surrounded by either.

Jumps king Willie Mullins will have a handful of classy contenders while other powerful National Hunt trainers like Henry de Bromhead, Denise Foster and Joseph O’Brien also vie for Thursday’s €250,000 prize, but Lee relishes the chance to take them on.

It is often described as a numbers game when trying to battle it out against the big guns but the small Galway trainer – who was born and bred just across the border in the Clare village of Boston (Tubber) – doesn’t see it that way.

“Whether you have a hundred horses or 10 horses, it doesn’t matter if you’re doing your job right. Big trainers, small trainers, I don’t look at things that way. You can take them on if you do your job right,” Lee says.

“If you’ve the right horse, you’ll train him properly and you’ll get there. There’s good and bad days and it’s the same thing in every sport. You have to take the rough with the smooth, when you take a knock you have to get up and keep going.”

That last line is particularly apt as Sole Pretender suffered a ligament injury two years back, but he was given “plenty of time and came back stronger” with the Gort handler insisting, “He’s a better horse now”.

Lee knew what he had on his hands from day one after the Gold Well gelding was purchased for €20,000 as a three-year-old store and there was no way any chances were going to be taken in his recovery.

“We always liked him and he’s turned out a proper horse. He’s actually a very easy horse to train, people think he’s fragile and things like that but he’s not fragile at all, he’s just had one injury in four years and that’s not too bad. We were just careful with him. We had him back doing slow work and minding him and we just got the horse right.”

Having had the class to finish a close fifth in the 2019 Galway Hurdle, Lee was right to give the seven-year-old the time he needed and all the talking has been done on the track since returning from a whopping 598-day lay-off with a smooth success at Cork in April.

A chance was then taken in Grade One company when far from disgraced in fifth behind Klassical Dream in Punchestown’s Champion Stayers Hurdle before he handed Lee his breakthrough success in the Grade Three Grimes Hurdle at Tipperary earlier this month.

“Tipperary was mighty, sure it’s great to win a graded race and that was our first. He’s a horse we always thought would do that type of thing, every day we go out with him he seems to be in the frame,” Lee says.

“He doesn’t know how to run a bad race so let’s hope he keeps doing that. He’ll run in a Grade One again but it’ll be over two-and-a-half or two (miles). We won’t go three miles again, we had one shot at three miles and he doesn’t fully stay three.”

That’s for another day, though, as the 14/1 chance takes aim at the Ballybrit feature and bids to make history for Lee as he hopes to follow in his father’s footsteps after his late dad Christy, who passed away last year, trained Lesabelle to win the 1973 Galway Hurdle.

Lee hasn’t trained a Galway Festival winner yet so there would be no better way to break his duck, although he knows the scale of the task facing him with Grade One winners like Saldier, Skyace, Belfast Banter and Burning Victory likely to be among the stellar opposition.

“It would be great to win it but it’s very, very competitive. We’re going in there hopeful, we’re not going in cocky saying that we’re going to win a Galway Hurdle, we’re going in there hopeful,” Lee says.

“Please God, he’s good enough and if everything goes his way we’re hoping he’ll be good enough to be really competitive. Let’s hope he keeps progressing and that he’s very competitive, and who knows maybe he’s good enough.”

Lee, a carpenter by trade, had been buying and selling horses as long as he can remember before training his first racecourse winner when Supreme Vic won at Ballinrobe on April 22, 2014 and he has aspirations to keep on growing his operation.

The 43-year-old, who is assisted by girlfriend Alice Gordon while his mother Josie looks after the racing silks, has “23 or 24” horses in his yard at the minute and he hopes to have 30 for the winter with Grade One success the ultimate goal.

“We’ve always been at horses. We started up a yard 10 years ago and we’re tipping away all the time and building it up and building on and always getting stronger,” he says.

“We’ve to keep going and try to eventually win a Grade One race. We just have to keep improving, improve the quality and keep building it up. When you’re a small trainer, it’s full on all the time but that’s the way it is. It’s full on for everybody and it’s like any sport, what you put in you get out. You’ve tough days and good days but you keep at it, it’s full on but that’s racing and you have to be committed or you won’t succeed.”

Riding arrangements won’t be finalised for seven-time winner Sole Pretender – Michael Hogan’s charge has never finished outside the first five in his 12 starts – until tomorrow morning while he will have a few other runners throughout the week.

She Is Electric is a “nice mare which we like a lot” with Wednesday’s bumper earmarked for her while Not So Simple goes over fences the following day, but all eyes will be on whether Sole Pretender can parachute Lee into the big time.