Lee set to follow in his father’s footsteps as Sole Pretender threatens to parachute him into big time

Sole Pretender and Simon Torrens on the way to winning at Cork in April. Photo: David Keane/Racing Post Expand

Michael Verney

Talking has never made any horse prevail so you won’t hear Norman Lee getting carried away about the chances of stable star Sole Pretender in this week’s Guinness Galway Hurdle, but he certainly won’t be overawed by the company he’ll be surrounded by either.

Jumps king Willie Mullins will have a handful of classy contenders while other powerful National Hunt trainers like Henry de Bromhead, Denise Foster and Joseph O’Brien also vie for Thursday’s €250,000 prize, but Lee relishes the chance to take them on.

It is often described as a numbers game when trying to battle it out against the big guns but the small Galway trainer – who was born and bred just across the border in the Clare village of Boston (Tubber) – doesn’t see it that way.

