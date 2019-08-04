Kelly delighted with first Trango in Galway

It looked like Rachael Blackmore would lift the €120,000 prize on the Willie Mullins-trained Ask Susan, who had tracked the pace-setting Plinth for much of the journey. Leading jumping the last, Ask Susan went for home, but Phillip Enright conjured an irresistible run from Great Trango (12-1), getting up to score by a length and a half.

Mullins' Great White Shark, the winner of the big race on the Flat on Monday night in which Great Trango was eighth, had to settle for a creditable third as the 3-1 favourite, having looked dangerous at one stage, with Neverushacon fourth.

"That's my biggest win," said Kelly. "The plan from 12 months ago was to run in the amateur handicap on Monday and this race on Saturday. Nothing went right on Monday and it was just a disaster and I went home sick.

"But it was no one's fault and Jamie (Codd) looked after the horse and that's what you get when you get the best. When things go wrong they look after them. There is nobody better off a light weight than Philip and he is a jockey always trying for you. The plan was to jump off good and handy and Philip was great on him all the way.

"He is one of the toughest horses in training and I'm very grateful to the owners for buying him. The Donohues have been great, he was bought as a replacement for Lagostovegas and he's not a bad replacement.

"He was beaten seven and a half lengths on Monday, we lost four lengths coming out of the stalls and he's a horse who needs to be prominent. Jamie said to run him again if he gets the ground at the end of the week."

Sunday Indo Sport