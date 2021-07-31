In this strange, altered reality, Ballybrit has set the benchmark and shown what can be done

Normally, people finishing up work for the weekend would come here to blow off a bit of steam.

Have a few drinks, place a couple of harmless bets and shoot the breeze. Nothing major, just a nice chilled-out evening with friends which, like as not, could accidentally turn into an almighty hooley.

Another of the little traditions that wasn’t quite what it was at the Galway Races this year, amid drastically reduced crowds of 1,000 a day.

The strangely altered reality of their beloved festival wasn’t something that people seemed to be able to come to terms with too easily.

The day before, trainer Mouse Morris – whose family was one of the original ‘tribes’ of Galway – had been back on home turf in Ballybrit.

“It’s not the same,” he shook his head. “But it’s a start.”

CEO of Galway Races Michael Moloney said that, if anything, the phones got busier as the week went on, with punters hoping for cancellations.

But cancelling would have been as unthinkable as turning down a winning lottery ticket.

“We had no tickets back anyway,” he said.

Out on the course until 11.30pm the night before and up again at 3am because they were watering the course, he was happy enough with how it went. He hadn’t known what to expect.

“It was a really very small number but they made their presence felt and it was a really nice atmosphere all week.

“A lot of people were just glad to be out and to get dressed up. And the weather’s been on our side as well so it’s been good.”

With new rules permitting 40,000 to attend the All-Ireland, he is not dwelling on the fact that Galway Races were allowed just 7,000 people in total over the course of the seven days of the festival.

“I suppose I’m just glad things are moving on and by the time we get to the next racing festival in September – the likes of Listowel or Irish Champions Weekend – we’ve set the benchmark now to show that we can do this, racing can do this, and there’s no reason why numbers can’t go up as well.”

Last year the festival nursed a seven-figure loss as a result of racing taking place behind closed doors.

He thinks it was not quite as bad this year because they had scaled back their preparations from early on.

This year was about ‘getting back up and running,’ he said, adding that the Galway Races is a not-for-profit organisation, with any profits reinvested into the facilities. The money spent on having 1,000 people at the races every day was “an investment in the Galway Races and in the future of the Galway Races”, he said.

He’s not counting his chickens yet but “by Christmas”, he says, he’d like to think they can “look forward with confidence to an unrestricted festival”.

With two more days of racing still to go, there was time for just one more dollop of competitive fashion.

Running for nine years now, the Friday’s Most Stylish contest was virtual this year, sponsored by Athlone Town Centre, with donations made to more than 50 charities, and judged by stylists Marietta Doran and Rebecca Rose Quigley.

Marietta explained that after the excitement of Ladies Day, the Friday fashion event is usually a more relaxed, weekend affair and she was looking for something “a bit different… something that stands out from the crowd, is vibrant, colourful and stylish”.

The winner, ticking all the boxes was Jacinta McDonagh from Ballybane in Galway city – in a blue floral midi dress from Zara, a cream parasol from Glitzi Bitz in Galway and a headpiece from Marc Millinery in Cork.

An auctioneer sales administrator, she would usually be at the races in person with her friend Laura Honan with whom she runs fashion blog Dream Blossom – but they couldn’t get tickets.

“We were disappointed but I still wanted to take part because why not? Everybody needs to dress up,” she said.

To take the picture, she went with her mother to the GMIT campus in Galway.

“We had a bit of a laugh. I was all dressed up and nowhere to go – and people were out walking their dogs.”