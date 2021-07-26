Hook Up gives me hope of making it Lucky 15

Last year the Galway Races was like riding through the vast barren plains of one of Sergio Leone’s westerns. Not a person in sight, the wind blowing through the rafters and an eerie silence most of the time.

With 1,000 spectators allowed in this year, there’ll be a dash of atmosphere flowing around the place thankfully but not quite The Great Gatsby vibe of norm.

The Connaught Hotel Handicap is the feature today. Edmund Hillary was 34 when he finally summited Mount Everest, which means I have a few more years to climb the Galway hill in front in this race before I have to start worrying.

Granted he made it on his first attempt, and I’m hoping this will be lucky number 15 for me. Whoever designed this race originally was clearly a connoisseur of chaos.

Twenty runners, amateur riders, handicap weights, good ground and a tight, undulating track serve up all sorts of “entertainment”.

Jamie Codd, Nina Carberry and Katie Walsh are like myself, without a win, while Derek O’Connor has won once, back in 2003. And while both Willie and Ruby won it on top weights in pre-mobile phone times, in the past 20 years only two horses have carried more than 11st to victory, so it’s a race to concentrate on those in the bottom half of the handicap. With this in mind, I’m getting down to my minimum weight to ride the diminutive Hook Up.

With 11st1lb on her back, she has as much weight as you would want. She has good form over hurdles but is far from a natural jumper, so she could well be better on the Flat. She is unexposed, having only had one run for us on the level and I expect her to have improved from that.

The draw of eight is fine, giving us options to go in or out, forward or back. With a good roll of the dice through the race, she could well be my Tenzing Norgay and help me finally plant a flag at the top of the Galway hill.

My main worry is, typically, one of our own. I won on Exchange Rate at the 2017 Festival and he gets in here right down the bottom of the weights with Jody Townend. He’s drawn beside me and is a horse well suited to the cut and thrust of a big handicap field.

He’s run very well off 89 and today runs off 77 when Jody’s claim is included. He has missed some time in-between but we’re happy with his work and with his course form, he’ll be very dangerous.

The QR Maiden later in the day has been the polar opposite to the Connaught Hotel Handicap. Seven times I’ve managed to win it, all on Willie’s horses, but today I’m jumping ship to Zero Ten for Emmet.

Zero Ten has won at Galway three times, is rated in the 140s over hurdles and fences and has had a run out of stalls before so he ticks all the boxes.

I’ve left behind my mother’s Beret Rouge, and Jody Townend takes the ride on her. She’ll run very well and I expect her to be heavily involved but her form doesn’t match up to Zero Ten’s thus far.

Jamie Codd gets on Anner Castle for Jessie Harrington which gets the three-old allowance of 11lbs. Placed in three maidens, he’ll be a serious contender, while Elusive Rain caught my eye in winning his bumper in Cork. I’d like to think Zero Ten is the class horse, however, and he can get one on the board for the Mees.

Let the games begin.

Patrick’s Picks

5.45 Mr Coldstone

6.15 Exchange Rate

7.15 Zero Ten