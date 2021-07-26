| 14.1°C Dublin

Hook Up gives me hope of making it Lucky 15

Patrick Mullins

expert view

Trainer Emmet Mullins. Photo: Patrick McCann Expand

Trainer Emmet Mullins. Photo: Patrick McCann

Last year the Galway Races was like riding through the vast barren plains of one of Sergio Leone’s westerns. Not a person in sight, the wind blowing through the rafters and an eerie silence most of the time.

With 1,000 spectators allowed in this year, there’ll be a dash of atmosphere flowing around the place thankfully but not quite The Great Gatsby vibe of norm.

The Connaught Hotel Handicap is the feature today. Edmund Hillary was 34 when he finally summited Mount Everest, which means I have a few more years to climb the Galway hill in front in this race before I have to start worrying.

