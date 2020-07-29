Battleground, a strapping, powerful two-year-old colt out of one of Coolmore's best race-mares, Found, became the first horse to complete the Royal Ascot-Glorious Goodwood double this summer when he won yesterday's Veuve Clicquot Vintage Stakes by two lengths.

Shortly afterwards, his achievement was eclipsed by Stradivarius but, even so, it is not a bad feat.

At Ascot, he won the Chesham Stakes and although yesterday's race has turned out its fair share of Derby winners, Aidan O'Brien believes that, despite his dam winning countless battles over a mile and a half, he will not be going much beyond a mile next year, being by War Front. His next start will be the National Stakes at the Curragh in September.

"We're very happy with that," said O'Brien.

"We thought this was a lovely race for him after Ascot. He's very genuine like his mother."

As successful as O'Brien has been at this meeting over the years, he has nowhere near the number of winners that Mark Johnston has claimed.

Johnston had saddled 84 Glorious Goodwood winners before this year's meeting and he did not dwell in getting off the mark this time around, when Maydanny, continuing Sheikh Hamdan's good run at big meetings this summer, beat stable companion Sky Defender by five lengths in the Unibet You're On Handicap, the second race on the card.

After Charlie Appleby won the Group Two Qatar Lennox Stakes with Space Blues, he expressed the hope that he could step up to Group One company in either the Prix Maurice de Gheest or the Prix de la Foret, both seven-furlong races, next time out.

© Daily Telegraph, London

Telegraph.co.uk