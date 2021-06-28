Galway Races to welcome 5,000 people through the gates for next month's Festival

The Galway Races is braced to welcome 5,000 spectators for each day of their week-long extravaganza next month.

The seven-day Festival at Ballybrit has always been one of the most integral dates in the Irish racing calendar and they look set to host a sizeable crowd in the west once again when proceedings kick off on July 26.

The Curragh housed 1,000 spectators for the Irish Derby meeting last Saturday – in what was the first time for racegoers to attend an Irish meeting in 15 months – as part of a pilot event and Galway look set see 35,000 people enter through the gates in an exciting development.

There were no spectators at last year's Galway Races due to Covid-19 restrictions but extensive work has been done in partnership with Horse Racing Ireland (HRI) to ensure that some kind of normality is restored at Ballybrit in 2021.

"Morning, We've been working with @HRIRacing & the Government to host 5,000 people each day outdoors for our Festival. This has not yet been confirmed, but be assured, we are working away in the background. Stay tuned," Galway Races said via Twitter this morning.