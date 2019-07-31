Galway Races, Day Three: All your top tips from our team of experts ahead of the Galway Plate

The calibre of contenders is improving every year but who will walk away with the spoils?

Will it be one of the usual suspects in the shape of Willie Mullins or Gordon Elliott or can someone else land a blow? All will be revealed tonight at Ballybrit . . .

5.10 Tote Irish Racing Maiden Hurdle 2m5f 11yds

Mullins won the inaugural renewal 12 months ago and relies on Diamond Hill, which didn't blow anyone away on her two hurdling starts but did handle this unique track well when third here last October.

This race should be all about Henry de Bromhead's Dancing On My Own if he puts his best foot forward and the Waterford trainer has always rated him to be above average.

Fourth in a Grade One at the Dublin Racing Festival behind Supreme winner Klassical Dream, the 140-rated son of Milan was pulled up in the Coral Cup at Cheltenham in March but this contest is an entirely different task.

Dermot Weld's Days Without End - a three-time winner which ran well ran well on his hurdling debut behind the smart Elimay at the Punchestown Festival - has place claims, as does Sky Marshal with Charles Byrnes' charge showing enough to suggest that he can make the frame.

Verdict: Dancing On My Own can oblige for Rachael Blackmore.

5.40 Tote Galway Races Handicap Hurdle 2m5f 11yds

Eight of the last ten winners have been priced at either 25/1, 14/1, 12/1 or 10/1 so value should be sought with many of the 20-strong field holding legitimate claims.

If Joseph O'Brien's Air Supremacy bounces back to something like his novice hurdle-winning form from Listowel last September he has every chance but his last four runs don't inspire much confidence.

Andrew Slattery's Cooldine Bog scored over fences at the first attempt and reverts back to the smaller obstacles with some decent hurdling form to his name while Denis Hogan's two runners are also respected.

Recent Wexford chase winner Licklighter and Ballinrobe novice hurdle scorer Generator City are ones for the shortlist, while a market move for the aptly-named Gaillimh Abu should be noted for local trainer Pat Kelly.

De Bromhead's Megalomaniac is a tentative selection given the competitive nature of this but the lightly-raced six-year-old - also entered over fences on Friday - has plenty of scope and can land the odds.

Verdict: Megalomaniac can exert his power under Blackmore.

6.10 Sign Up WITH the Tote Mares H'cap Hurdle 2m 110yds

Another tricky puzzle for punters to solve with two English raiders thrown into the mix as Dan Skelton sends over Warwick winner So Lonely while Harry Fry is represented by Southwell scorer Ena Baie.

They are among five of the 20 runners which won last time out along with Pat Flynn's Buttons And Bows, Gavin Cromwell's Walking In Memphis and Elliott's Ballydunblaze but value is sought outside of that quintet.

Tom Cooper's Lucky Phil is among the outsiders after three consistent displays this season but preference is for Roger McGrath's Something Sweet to make the places.

McGrath landed this prize two years ago and Something Sweet is a consistent sort which should be bang there in the hands of Brendan Powell.

Verdict: Something Sweet is a tasty each-way option for punters.

6.45 Play The Tote Trifecta QR Maiden 1m4f 43yds

It's not often that Royal Ascot form is brought to the table at Ballybrit but Mullins' Buildmeupbuttercup ran a belter there when second in a valuable handicap last month and should take plenty of beating in the hands of the trainer's son Patrick.

Rated well clear of her 17 rivals on 94, race conditions are also in the five-year-old's favour having kept good company at the Cheltenham, Fairyhouse and Punchestown Festivals earlier this year.

Prohibitive odds are expected though so alternatives are sought with Johnny Murtagh's Formal Order an obvious contender having been in the top four in his four career starts and with a fine second behind De Name Escapes last month.

Byrnes' Run For Mary is preferred, however, having shown serious potential to score in her two bumpers before landing a maiden hurdle at the first time of asking and she may be the one to upset the likely hotpot.

Verdict: Ray Barron can steer Run For Mary home in front.

7.20 thetote.com Galway Plate H'cap Chase 2m6f 111yds

Paul Nicholls' loveable front-runner Black Corton makes the trip to Ballybrit with Bryony Frost aboard the eight-year-old which has helped to parachute her into the big time.

She will give her usual brave effort but 11-10 is a hefty burden in a race of this calibre, while Azzuri (10-10) also travels over for the Skeltons, as does Anthony Honeyball's Regal Encore (10-10) with a slice of the prize money in their sights.

Peregrine Run is on an extraordinary run with five successive victories and is discounted at your peril despite Peter Fahey's charge carrying a hefty weight (11-9) and he is likely to make the frame.

The enigmatic Yorkhill (11-6) could bounce back to his brilliant best and prevail but nothing we have seen in the last year suggests that that will happen, except for the enduring genius that is Mullins.

Elliott saddles five of the 22 runners with the lightly-weighted Borice (10-2) and Ravenhill (10-2) both likely to have supporters, while Mengli Khan was placed in Grade One chases at Cheltenham and Punchestown.

However, Snugsborough Benny fits the bill. Classy enough to finish fourth in this year's Irish Grand National, a course and distance win in last year's Blazers Handicap Chase and a handy racing weight (10-10), Liam Cusack's nine-year-old may finally get the day in the sun that he has threatened to deliver.

Verdict: Denis O'Regan can do the business on Snugsborough Benny.

8.0 Bet With The Tote At Galway Races H'cap 1m 123yds

Small stakes are advised in an ultra-competitive handicap.

Tauran Shaman only made his racecourse debut two weeks ago and started with a victory against the odds so Jessica Harrington's charge is sure to progress from that run and could prove to be very decent.

Dermot Weld's Frosty Beach is one to be wary of at the bottom of the weights after getting off the mark at Naas last month, while Joseph O'Brien saddles the consistent Cosmic Horizon, which is owned by Ireland rugby head coach Joe Schmidt.

Ger Lyons has landed this contest in three of the last four years and preference is for Zander, which won at last year's Festival and came back to something like his best when third at Ballinrobe last week.

Verdict: Zander can show his liking for Galway under Colin Keane.

8.30 Tote Superfecta Handicap 2m 110yds

Mullins' two runners are both of interest with Derby-winning jockey Seamie Heffernan aboard recent Listowel maiden hurdle winner Scaglietti while former champion jockey Keane rides Eight And Bob.

O'Brien's Stronghold is another to note returning to the level but 'Shark' Hanlon's Camlann is an old hand around Galway and is tipped to run another cracker having finished in the top four a remarkable eight times at the Festival.

Verdict: Camlann can continue his Galway love affair for Billy Lee.

Ian Gaughran

5.10 - Dancing On My Own

5.40 - Megalomaniac

6.10 - Miss Sassie

6.45 - BuildMeUpButterCup

7.20 - Azzuri

8.00 - Engles Rock

8.30 - Scaglietti

Robbie Power

5.10 - Dancing On My Own

5.40 - Megalomaniac

6.10 - Lucky Phil

6.45 - BuildMeUpButterCup

7.20 - Heron Heights

8.00 - Tauran Shaman

8.30 - Falak

Katie Walsh

5.10 - Dancing On My Own

5.40 - ILikedWayUrThinkin

6.10 - Dandjira

6.45 - BuildMeUpButterCup

7.20 - Snugsborogh Benny

8.00 - Tauran Shaman

8.30 - Eight And Bob

Indo Sport